It’s another low-score preseason issue but that doesn’t mean it’s not interesting, especially considering that the Dallas Cowboys went from suffering no major injuries in their first preseason game to a potential two against the Arizona Cardinals. They lost the starting defensive tackle to Neville Gallimore for an apparent arm/elbow injury and then featured a tight end back up Sean McKeon – who had his right ankle curled and then headed straight to the locker room with the help of coaching staff and the buggy.