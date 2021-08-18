Cancel
Law

Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Genesis Private Security and Atlas Private Security Alleging Failure to Timely Pay Wages

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Genesis Private Security, Inc. ("Genesis Private Security") and Atlas Private Security, Inc. ("Atlas Private Security") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. RG21105476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

Law
News Break
Politics
Indiana Statebloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Partner Can Challenge Alleged Force-Out in State Court

An attorney who says her law firm partnership tried to force her out can press her claims in state court after a Louisiana federal judge determined that the dispute wasn’t governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Erica Hyla’s lawsuit against Bezou Law Firm hinges on whether the...
Morehead, KYwmky.org

Law firms investigating AppHarvest for potential securities violations

Two law firms have announced they are investigating Morehead-based company AppHarvest for potential federal securities law violations. A press release from firm Bragar Eagel & Squire Thursday says they are also investigating if the company engaged in unlawful business practices. The move comes after the company reported a $32-million net loss in the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Stock prices dove 20.55% after the loss was made public. AppHarvest has also scaled back its sales goals for the year. Original estimates were between $20mil-$25mil…now they are between $7mil-$9-mil. Yahoo! Finance posted a similar release from firm Block & Leviton, saying they are investigating potential violations as well.
Arizona Statethecentersquare.com

Lawsuit filed against new Arizona laws, including school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Arizona education groups, teachers, and parents filed a lawsuit against several provisions of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget, particularly the law prohibiting school mask mandates. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court argued against the practice of adding policy legislation...
LawTimes Union

Labor Law Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cerida Investment Corp. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 21CV384529. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
LawPosted by
Reuters

Recruiter lawsuit says law firm shared merger intel with Major Lindsey

A South Dakota-based adviser on law firm combinations and expansion is accusing Robinson+Cole of taking its recommendations for potential merger targets to a larger rival, legal recruiter Major, Lindsey & Africa. The Sweetbridge Group claims Robinson+Cole, a 200-lawyer firm based in Hartford, Connecticut, breached its contract when it shared with...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) ("Yalla" or the "Company") and its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Tao Yang, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). The action was filed in the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Crass v. Yalla Group Limited, No. 1:21-cv-06854, and states a "Class Period" of September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

VIEW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Mehedi v. View, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-6374) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
EconomyPosted by
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW. Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation:
Lawtech.co

Judge Rules Gig Worker Law Proposition 22 Is Unconstitutional

A California judge has ruled that Proposition 22 violates the state's constitution. Under the less-than-a-year-old measure, gig-economy app companies like Uber and DoorDash could classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees as they would otherwise be considered. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch made the ruling, arguing...
LawPosted by
Vice

Prop 22 Was Declared Unconstitutional, and It's Just the Beginning

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Friday, California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22—the ballot measure written by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and Instacart to deny drivers and couriers the benefits and protections of employee classification—was unenforceable and unconstitutional despite the deep-pocketed campaign’s victory in November.
California Statethedetroitbureau.com

California Judge Rules Against Uber, Lyft on Gig Worker Law

A California judge set aside a statewide proposition exempting drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the state’s “gig workers” law, which requires employers to provide all employees with benefits, including health care and vacations. The ruling, in a case filed earlier this year by the...
LawLaw.com

To Mandate Vaccines or Not? Midsize Law Firms Run the Gamut

Midsize firms are split on whether to mandate vaccines, although many are reconsidering their return to office plans in light of the rapid spread of the delta variant and shifting Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance. “We were getting there, almost there. People were getting vaccinated, the CDC said people...
California StatePLANetizen

California Judge Renders Gig Worker Law Unenforceable

Margot Roosevelt and Suhauna Hussain report on a decision that reopens the debate on the gig economy in California and could have lasting repercussions as ride-hailing companies seek to fight regulation in other states. Last Friday, "a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other app-based businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors."
Wallace, IDShoshone News Press

New law firm in Wallace

WALLACE — Those seeking legal help now have another option as Schwartz Law has set up shop in downtown Wallace. Attorney Chris Schwartz already is a familiar face in the Shoshone County legal scene, but with the number of available local practices dwindling down, Schwartz saw an opportunity to branch out and open another office in the area.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DLA Piper Recognized As A Top Law Firm For M&A, Named A Powerhouse Firm For Cross-border Deals By BTI Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a top law firm for M&A in BTI Consulting Group's BTI M&A Outlook 2022: A Whole New World of M&A report and was named a "Powerhouse" - the highest rating in the report, representing the top 1 percent of all law firms - in the report's list of Law Firms Best at Cross-Border Deals.
Clark County, NVKTNV

David Boehrer Law Firm | 8/17/21

The rules for Crosswalk safety in Clark County. This Trusted Advisor Legal Tip Is Paid For By The David Boehrer Law Firm. Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Florida Stateaclufl.org

ACLU of Florida Sues to Demand Data Transparency in Florida’s Criminal Justice System

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida filed a lawsuit today requesting a Broward County state court to order state and local officials to comply with a statewide criminal justice data collection and reporting law. The lawsuit names Broward County’s Clerk of Court and Sheriff, as well as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) as defendants.

Comments / 0

