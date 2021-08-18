Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Genesis Private Security and Atlas Private Security Alleging Failure to Timely Pay Wages
ALAMEDA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Genesis Private Security, Inc. ("Genesis Private Security") and Atlas Private Security, Inc. ("Atlas Private Security") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. RG21105476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.www.stamfordadvocate.com
