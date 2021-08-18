Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Genesis Private Security and Atlas Private Security Alleging Failure to Timely Pay Wages

Two law firms have announced they are investigating Morehead-based company AppHarvest for potential federal securities law violations. A press release from firm Bragar Eagel & Squire Thursday says they are also investigating if the company engaged in unlawful business practices. The move comes after the company reported a $32-million net loss in the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Stock prices dove 20.55% after the loss was made public. AppHarvest has also scaled back its sales goals for the year. Original estimates were between $20mil-$25mil…now they are between $7mil-$9-mil. Yahoo! Finance posted a similar release from firm Block & Leviton, saying they are investigating potential violations as well.