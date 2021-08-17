Cancel
Antelope, CA

Teen Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Antelope

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 7 days ago

ANTELOPE (CBS13) – A girl has been injured during a drive-by shooting in Antelope.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, a teenage girl was injured in a car-to-car shooting near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, the girl was awake and alert when deputies arrived at the scene.

Her current condition is unknown. The teen was not driving at the time and was the only person injured during the incident.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. No further details have been made available by the sheriff’s department.

