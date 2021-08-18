Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0