Carroll County, VA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

