Joe Girardi likes to say that the hitter’s swing is a tell-tale sign of when a starter is near the end of the line. A pitch before Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejía absolutely destroyed a pitch into the second deck for a three-run home run to put the game out of reach, the 25-year-old was right on Zack Wheeler’s slider. He drilled it way foul into the upper deck near the right-field foul pole. He did not miss the next one.