Sun snap Lynx's eight-game winning streak

By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 on Tuesday night to snap the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak. Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made...

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Victor Oladipo Is The Biggest Loser Of Free Agency After Rejecting $112M From Pacers And $45.2M From Rockets Only To Sign A Veteran's Minimum Deal This Offseason

Victor Oladipo will return to the Miami Heat next season. Oladipo's career has been a bit like a roller coaster over the last few seasons. After his initial trade from Oklahoma City to Indiana, Oladipo took the next step in his career, as he became a superstar for the franchise. Oladipo seemed like the next big thing, as he continued to impress fans and the whole league with his spectacular performances.
NBATMZ.com

Steph Curry's Mom, Sonya, Files For Divorce From Dell

Steph Curry's parents are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Sonya Curry has filed for divorce from Dell Curry. 55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina ... according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
BasketballABC7 Chicago

The best player in WNBA history at every jersey number

The WNBA's key number this season is 25, as the league celebrates its silver anniversary season. The WNBA launched in June 1997 with eight teams, expanded to as many as 16 at one point, and currently has 12. As the league prepares to resume the 2021 season, first with the...
NBAreflector-online.com

Smith: Former MSU star signed by Miami Heat based on potential

DJ Stewart has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat, giving him a likely spot in training camp for Miami. After going un-drafted, Stewart was added to the Heat's summer league roster where he started three of their seven games. Compared to his stats while playing for Mississippi State University, his summer league performance was underwhelming. He averaged 5.6 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 33% from the field and 20% from behind the arc playing 14.6 minutes per game.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks Rumors: Kristaps Porzingis Bounce Back? Dillon Brooks Trade? Mavs Sign 3 Players

Dallas Mavericks, Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, Latvia, Harrison Graham, Aaron Brooks. Dallas Mavericks rumors are buzzing following Jason Kidd’s visit with Kristaps Porzingis. Kidd and Mavs head trainer Casey Smith met with KP in Latvia and Kidd says Porzingis is “in a good place, physically and mentally.” Porzingis is healthy and working out this offseason for the first time since joining the Mavericks. Will KP have a bounce back year during the 2021-22 NBA season? Chat Sports host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Mavericks rumors & news. Subscribe to Dallas Mavericks Today on YouTube for the latest Mavs news, rumors & much more coverage: http://www.youtube.com/mavstv?sub_con... Dillon Brooks trade rumors have gotten some steam as reports have surfaced that the Memphis Grizzlies would trade him for the right price.
NBAswishappeal.com

What Storm, Aces, Sun and Lynx need to do to win title

Only a third of the WNBA teams have winning records right now. Here’s a look at those four teams and what they need to do in the second half of the season in order to win it all. Seattle Storm. Get more scoring from supporting cast. The Storm’s big three...
Iowa StateOmaha.com

Omaha Storm Chasers snap three-game losing streak with win over Iowa

The Storm Chasers snapped a three-game losing streak as Omaha edged Iowa 2-1 Thursday night at Werner Park. Jake Kalish (2-3) pitched into the sixth inning and struck out seven to earn the win. Three Omaha relievers didn't allow a hit the rest of the way while Tyler Zuber pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Should fans learn the name RJ Nembhard?

The Miami Heat played their first Las Vegas Summer League game last night. They ended up beating the Nuggets by a large margin, winning 97-77. Omer Yurtseven and Gabe Vincent were not active for the game, and neither were AJ Lawson and Tyson Carter. So with all the absences, who was able to step up and help the Heat get a win?
NBAThe Dickinson Press

Lynx run winning streak to 8 by beating Liberty

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles totaled 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Minnesota Lynx executed down the stretch and extended their winning streak to eight games with an 88-78 victory over the visiting New York Liberty on Sunday night. Fowles, the WNBA's leader in field goal percentage, made 9-of-10 shots...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants get all their pieces back, but lose 4-1 to Rockies to snap six-game win streak

For the first time since April 21, the Giants had all of their position players healthy and on the active roster, but the desired effect was not in evidence. With all its weapons available, San Francisco dropped a 4-1 game to Colorado, bringing a halt to the Giants’ season-high six-game winning streak. It was just the second win for the Rockies in nine games at Oracle Park this season, as Colorado repeatedly turned double plays to erase potential San Francisco rallies while the Giants failed to do the same.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo Will Be An MVP Candidate This Season

It’s a short list of Miami Heat players who’ve been awarded the honor of being the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. While LeBron James (2012 and 2013) was the lone star to achieve the regular season award, we shouldn’t neglect others in Heat-history who came close. In 1999, Alonzo Mourning finished...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Sylvia Fowles: The only sure-fire Hall of Famer in Minnesota sports?

Sylvia Fowles, nearly 36 years old, is still doing things that she's never done — and, as it turns out, nobody has ever done in the WNBA. Her 29-point, 20-rebound, four-steal, three-assist effort in Tuesday's 76-70 Lynx victory over Seattle was the first 20-20-3-3 game in league history. It provided...
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Lynx-Sun game preview

Preview: The Lynx (13-8) had their eight-game winning streak ended in a 72-60 loss at Connecticut on Tuesday. The Sun limited the Lynx to season-lows in points and rebounds (22). The Eastern Conference-leading Sun (16-6) improved to 9-1 at home with the 12-point victory over the Lynx, who dropped to 6-5 on the road.

