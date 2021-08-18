Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denton, TX

Frenzy for homes in Denton is finally slowing down

By Aaron Layman
Posted by 
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mu2DJ_0bUqfJpy00
A land sale brokered by Aaron Layman Properties.  Courtesy photo

The city of Denton posted its second year-over-year decline in home sales last month. It appears the manic frenzy for homes is finally losing some steam.

It was bound to happen with inventory at such depleted levels — closed sales declined 18% in July with pending sales sliding 16%. Prices fell from their record highs in June, but the average price of a home in Denton was still 15% higher than July of last year.

Available home inventory is still about half of the historical trend, but the number of homes for sale in Denton is up by roughly 40% from the historic lows we saw in February. Existing home supply is beginning to come back to the market. Builders are still maintaining a limited supply of homes, keeping new construction inventory at record lows in Denton. Many of the publicly traded builders have been enjoying fat profits this year, so they are in no rush to spoil the party. They are reluctant to kill the golden goose when they have waiting lists of customers and order backlogs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqxFg_0bUqfJpy00

New home builders were presented with a once-in-a-generation opportunity to move inventory during the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery. As housing supply begins to normalize, builders will probably start returning more phone calls and expressing a little more interest in “selling” their product. That’s the nature of a bubble. Home sellers can get away with skipping much of the hard work when FOMO (fear of missing out) is gripping the market. When the tide rolls out and buyers quit making ridiculous offers on homes or lining up to get on a waiting list, sellers suddenly develop a little more motivation.

This Reddit lament from Canada sums up the risk of chasing a FOMO housing market:

“Sorry if this is horribly formatted, I’m not a redditor.

“My wife and I bought 6 months ago at the height of the housing market it seems now. We bought hours away from work (Toronto) as we both were working from home. We thought WAH would be permanent and we were both afraid of missing out on buying if we didn’t pull the trigger. Wife is being called back to work full time. I’ve been given notice that we’re going back part time come September.

“We listed our house a bit over two weeks ago, no offer has come in that we break even on let alone profit. Our realtor has told us the market is cooling and that it would be a surprise if we got what we were asking for. We’ve gotten a couple of offers, none of which are asking price.

“We’re at a loss. My wife is looking for work locally but due to the nature of her work she is unlikely to find equivalent in pay or opportunity. She also doesn’t want to leave her employer; she has great upward mobility and seniority there. I don’t personally mind commuting part time but she’s livid about the situation and refuses to live here now.

“My friends keep telling me that there is no such thing as a Canadian market cooling and to just wait it out until it sells.”

While the Federal Reserve has been busy adding fire to the housing market frenzy, there have also been plenty of agents encouraging their clients to throw out crazy offers to “win” the bidding wars on homes here in North Texas. With FOMO gripping the local housing market this summer, caution was thrown to the wind on many deals. In the months ahead, buyer’s remorse could well be a thing again. If housing supply continues to build within a typical seasonal slowdown, those bidding wars could come to a screeching halt. Throw in some tapering by the Federal Reserve to cool down red-hot inflation numbers, and you have all of the ingredients in place for a housing market correction and some buyer’s remorse.

So far, the Fed has continued to ignore the inflationary pressures within the economy. The July prints for the consumer price index and the producer price index made the hot seat a little hotter. It’s also worth noting that the “shelter” component has yet to capture real rent increases people are experiencing. With shelter composing almost a third of the CPI inflation formula, there is some baked-in bad news waiting for the Fed. Anybody who has been shopping for a rental home in the area knows what I’m talking about.

Even with new apartments in the area, the average price of a rental home in Denton rose from $1,605 in July 2020 to $1,721 last month. That’s an increase of 7.2%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ official made-up version of shelter inflation showed only a 2.8% yearly increase for July. Apparently the BLS didn’t interview too many actual renters with their surveys.

Rent inflation in Denton County is much worse than official estimates are indicating. Multiple Listing Services’ data show average rental prices in Denton County rose from $2,041 last summer to $2,343 in July 2021. That’s a 14.8% rise in the cost of leasing a home. With home purchase inflation even higher, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize the government’s official CPI metric of shelter inflation is an insult to your intelligence.

Speaking of insults, Congress is looking more like a den of vipers and thieves. It should come as no surprise that many members of Congress have access to inside information when legislation is being debated and policy is being formed, yet they still have a free pass to trade individual stocks. Several members decided to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and purchase shares of companies they thought would be a hit as the pandemic raged. Never waste an opportunity as they say.

”Crime once exposed had no refuge but in audacity.” — Tacitus

Are you not entertained?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Denton, TX
Real Estate
Denton County, TX
Real Estate
Denton, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
County
Denton County, TX
Denton County, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Rental Home#Consumer Price Index#Fomo#Canadian#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Bls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Denton, TXPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton named fifth-best place to buy a home in nationwide study

Denton is the fifth-best city for buying a home in 2021, according to a national study released Tuesday. The study, conducted by WalletHub, compared 300 cities across two key dimensions — the real estate market itself and affordability and economic environment. The two metrics were combined to calculate overall rankings, with Denton coming in fourth for its real estate market and scoring a 93 in the “Affordability and Economic Environment” category, with 100 representing the healthiest markets.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

Jackson County home sales slow

After June’s record number of transactions, Western North Carolina residential home sales cooled in July, according to figures released by Canopy MLS, a real estate data service. Sales dipped 4.5 percent year-over-year as 1,240 properties sold across the mountains. Canopy MLS data showed month-over-month, sales were down 4.3 percent compared...
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Sales Uptick in the U.S. Midsummer

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales rose in July 2021, marking two consecutive months of increases. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded modest month-over-month gains, and the fourth remained level. Figures varied from a year-over-year perspective as two regions saw gains, one witnessed a decline and one was unchanged.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Real Estate Market in the United States is Finally Slowing Down

During the COVID-19 global pandemic, the housing market went through its own set of turmoil. While undoubtedly billions of lives were impacted due to the pandemic, the lifespan of the impact is still ongoing. In the earlier part of 2020, the economy suffered tremendously, which put many people's desire to...
Real Estatenetar.us

Pending home sales show signs of seasonal slowing   

Homeowners accepted 1,074 offers for single-family and condo sales in July. It was the third month new pending sales have been flat. Both the long and short-term trends are beginning to soften as the market transitions to the late summer – early fall season. Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing...
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Real Estatempamag.com

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.
Real Estaterealtor.com

The Housing Market Continues To Cool. What Will This Fall Be Like?

The forecast for the coming months is lower temperatures—and a cooler real estate market, if only by a few degrees. The housing market is expected to shift to something closer to normal this fall, real estate experts say. They anticipate more homes will go up for sale, helping to slow down the unparalleled price increases and bidding wars of the past year.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estateaba.com

Existing-Home Sales Rise in July

Existing-home sales rose 2.0% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Sales rose year-over-year, up 1.5% from July 2020. First-time buyers were responsible for 30% of sales in July, down from 31% in June and 34% in July 2020.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real Estateinvesting.com

U.S. existing home sales climb for second straight month in July

(Reuters) -U.S. existing home sales increased for the second consecutive month in July as inventories improved moderately, while prices eased from the prior month's record level. Existing home sales increased 2.0% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units last month from June's upwardly revised pace of 5.87...

Comments / 1

Community Policy