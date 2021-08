Villar will start at third base and bat seventh Wednesday against the Giants. Francisco Lindor is resting Wednesday after he made his return from the injured list in Tuesday's 8-0 loss, so the Mets will have an opening in the infield for Villar, who saw his streak of 18 consecutive starts come to an end a day ago. Villar's ability to play three infield spots might be enough for him to pick up a handful of starts per week, but both he and J.D. Davis will have their playing time squeezed now that Lindor and Javier Baez are healthy. The Mets are expected to roll out an infield of Pete Alonso, Baez, Lindor and Jeff McNeil against right-handed pitching more often than not.