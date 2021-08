The show was on fire from the personalities disagreeing over a backup QB to the viewers in the comments. Join us for a conversation on your Minnesota Vikings. Some of your favorite Climbing The Pocket personalities gather together with you to talk about how the Minnesota Vikings are progressing to the final 53 man roster. Mike Zimmer wants more downfield passing and Kirk Cousins could handle that but could Jake Browning or Kellen Mond? Should the Vikings target a backup QB? If yes, who? Could they afford one after signing Everson Griffen? Will Griff make a difference? Are there any other holes to fill?