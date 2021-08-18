Lisbon chamber director retiring, applications accepted through Aug. 25

LISBON — Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marilyn McCullough has announced her retirement, effective the end of the year. A Lisbon native and formerly a hairdresser in the village, McCullough has held the chamber leadership position for 13 years. She said that this position has “helped me see Lisbon in a different way.” She said much has changed since she started, mainly in the field of technology. She said that in recent years, the chamber has taken on many more events to help draw people to town.