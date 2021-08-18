REPORT: Everson Griffen to try out for the Minnesota Vikings
After hinting at a possible reunion throughout the offseason, it appears Everson Griffen is closer than ever to rejoining the Minnesota Vikings. The bridge between the two parties seemed to be permanently burned when Griffen made some, well, not so nice comments about QB Kirk Cousins. Apparently though, all can be forgiven in time. According to Darren Woodson and Chris Long of KSTP, the veteran DE will be trying out for the Vikings on Wednesday.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0