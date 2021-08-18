Cancel
NFL

REPORT: Everson Griffen to try out for the Minnesota Vikings

By Vikings Territory
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hinting at a possible reunion throughout the offseason, it appears Everson Griffen is closer than ever to rejoining the Minnesota Vikings. The bridge between the two parties seemed to be permanently burned when Griffen made some, well, not so nice comments about QB Kirk Cousins. Apparently though, all can be forgiven in time. According to Darren Woodson and Chris Long of KSTP, the veteran DE will be trying out for the Vikings on Wednesday.

Chris Long
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Kstp#The Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings
