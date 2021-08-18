Cancel
Cambodian labor union leader convicted over border comments

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A prominent Cambodian labor union leader who is a longtime government critic was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for inciting social unrest with sensitive comments about the country’s border. Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions, has been in custody since July...

