Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

What Does It Mean To End Homelessness In Indianapolis?

By Jill Sheridan
Posted by 
WFYI
WFYI
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2018, the city of Indianapolis outlined a plan to end homelessness by 2023. An average of 1,600 people experience homelessness on any given night in Marion County but last year the number increased. Numbers show nearly 2,000 in the annual 2021 count, although different methods were used because of the pandemic. The federal aid made available during the public health crisis has helped efforts to reach more people, but challenges remain. So how is the city doing in its efforts to end homelessness?

www.wfyi.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WFYI

WFYI

Indianapolis, IN
645
Followers
563
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Smart, loyal and committed like the very best of friends, WFYI is a nonprofit organization providing trusted news and quality entertainment for 50 years – educating and engaging the community.

 https://www.wfyi.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
County
Marion County, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Indianapolis, IN
Society
Marion County, IN
Health
Marion County, IN
Government
Marion County, IN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Homelessness#Affordable Housing#Supportive Housing#Public Housing#Wheeler Mission#Iha#The Continuum Of Care#Chip#Hud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Purple Line Federal Funding Secured

IndyGo Purple Line gets a greenlight as $81 million in federal funding comes through. The $162 million Bus Rapid Transit line will be the second for Indianapolis. The grant from the Federal Transit Administration will be used for construction of nearly 10 miles of dedicated bus lanes along 38th Street between Indianapolis and Lawrence.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

New Study Rethinks Indy Inner Loop

A new study analyzing future options for Indianapolis’s inner loop comes as North Split construction is well underway. The Inner Loop Visionary Study from The Rethink Coalition and the Indy Chamber, compares two construction plans. One keeps the highway “as is” while modernizing it and another recesses the road to create better connectivity, quality of life and equitable development.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indy Library Board Names Interim CEO, But Union Wants More Change

The Indianapolis Public Library board of trustees named chief public information officer Jack Helling as interim CEO during a regular board meeting Monday. The board will conduct a national search for a CEO. Helling will replace Jackie Nytes, who will resign effective Aug. 31. Nytes’ resignation came during a special...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Big Upgrades Could Be Coming For City Trails

The Indianapolis City-County Council is scheduled to take a final vote next month on $25 million in funding for the Department of Public Works. Director Dan Parker said that money will go to area trails. “We are going to try and leverage as many dollars as we can with the...
Indiana StatePosted by
WFYI

Millions More In Rental Assistance For Indianapolis Tenants

The city of Indianapolis will receive another $91 million for rental assistance. The federal funds had to be approved through the State and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. The money comes from $371 million allocated to the state for rental assistance late last year. “As stewards of such...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indianapolis Public Library CEO To Step Down After Accounts Of Bias In The Workplace

Indianapolis Public Library CEO Jackie Nytes will step down from her leadership effective at the end of August, the library board announced Friday. The move comes after months of accounts from current and former employees who said they experienced instances of racism, sexism and ableism from library leadership, including Nytes. She had previously denied claims and said she had no plans to step down.
Indiana StatePosted by
WFYI

Indiana 9/11 Memorial To Be Expanded

There will be a new addition to the 9/11 Memorial in Indianapolis in time for the 20th commemoration of the terrorist attacks that claimed thousands of lives on September 11, 2001. Six years ago, the Indiana War Memorial received an 800-pound chunk of limestone that came from the section of...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indianapolis Crime Gun Efforts Expand

An operation to track crime guns is expanding to include collaboration throughout central Indiana. The new Indiana Crime Guns Task Force will replace the Indianapolis Crime Gun Intelligence Center to cover eight central Indiana counties. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said the expansion makes sense. “Violent crime and illegal gun transactions...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Transit Oriented Development Goal Of Zoning Amendments

Changes to Indianapolis’s zoning code aim to emphasize transit oriented development. A proposal passed by the Indianapolis City-County Council last week amends parts of Indy Rezone, an overhaul of the City’s zoning ordinances. It introduces a new overlay district that applies to IndyGo’s rapid transit lines. Called transit oriented development,...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Wheeler Mission's Center for Women and Children Opens

Wheeler Mission’s new Center for Women and Children is open to offer assistance and support for women experiencing trauma and abuse. The facility is nearing completion of a $14.8 million renovation of a 100-year-old former hotel on Indianapolis’ near eastside. Director of Family Services Bethany LaRocco said the building has...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

'Harvest for Hunger' Garden On Target To Reach a Milestone

An Indianapolis community food garden provides thousands of pounds of needed fresh produce to those who are food insecure. Corteva Agriscience’s “Harvest for Hunger” garden is on target to reach a major milestone of growing and donating an overall total of more than 75,000 pounds of fresh produce to area food pantries since the garden’s inception in 2014.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Federal Dollars For RecycleForce Youth Program

An Indiana organization is awarded $4.5 million to reach more young people at risk of being involved in crime. RecycleForce will receive the grant from the US Department of Labor Young Adult Reentry Partnership. The federal funds will allow the group to provide training and employment opportunities for justice involved youth in Indianapolis, Bloomington and Gary.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

New Environmental Committee Adopted For Council

A new standing committee was approved by the City-County Council Monday night. The new Environmental Sustainability Committee will meet regularly to discuss moves to improve environmental issues in Indianapolis. A commission spent last year studying city challenges including the lack of a robust recycling program and environmental justice. It recommended...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Indianapolis 2022 Budget To Be Presented

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will present the 2022 budget to the full City-County Council Monday night. Last year’s budget was nearly $1.3 billion. This year the city will have millions in additional federal funds from the American Rescue Plan. Hogsett is expected to announce the creation of a $206 million...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Peace Walk Will Honor Victims of Gun Violence in Indy

As Indianapolis grapples with escalating crime statistics, local officials have partnered with members of the faith community to organize a Peace Walk to honor victims of violence. City-County Councillor La Keisha Jackson (D) said it will take a joint effort to address gun violence. “I don’t think there is an...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Proposed 2022 Indianapolis Budget Includes Federal Funding Boost

The 2022 Indianapolis Budget was introduced to the City-County Council Monday night. The proposed $1.3 billion operational budget is on par with last year's spending. The city will also receive $419 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan. Mayor Joe Hogsett said special emphasis will be placed on public safety.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

The First Park For One Far Eastside Corner Open To Community

A new community park in the Far Eastside of Indianapolis is named after a local nonprofit leader. The Ross Foundation partnered with national nonprofit Kaboom to create the green space and playground in an area that suffers from years of disinvestment. Derris Ross showed off the new park to WFYI's Jill Sheridan.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

National Night Out Aims To Reduce Violence

A kick off for the annual National Night Out was held in Indianapolis Tuesday. Now in its 38th year, the night offers an opportunity for police and community members to connect. The night out event is held in communities across the country on the first Tuesday of August. Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestall said it’s been positive.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

New Investment Aims To Help More Black Students

Local leaders came together Monday for an announcement at the Center for Leadership Development, CLD, in Indianapolis. A $2 million gift from IU Health Foundation will allow the center to expand services through its new RISE campaign. CLD President Dennis Bland said the grant will focus on youth. "To help...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WFYI

Program Aims To Connect Tenants With Legal Counsel

There’s a new program to help Indianapolis residents facing eviction. It comes ahead of the expected expiration of the federal eviction moratorium on July 31. The Tenant Advocate Project provides legal counsel to people arriving in small claims court for eviction proceedings. Officials say even with the moratorium in place, hundreds of evictions are currently being filed every week.

Comments / 1

Community Policy