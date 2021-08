FOSTER CITY (KPIX) – A COVID outbreak at a Bay Area school has forced a classroom to close. The shutdown has affected a lot more families outside that classroom. Parents of 4th and 5th graders at Foster City Elementary School had to scramble to get their children tested. Still, many of them had to keep their kids home Monday, because without a negative test, the school, for safety reasons, will not let them come back. Some 26 students at Foster City Elementary were in full-quarantine at home after the school learned of an increase in positive cases since last Thursday. “We didn’t...