SOUTH VERMILLION FB PREVIEW: With Garzolini in charge, Wildcats have high expectations

By Todd Aaron Golden Tribune-Star
Tribune Star
Tribune Star
 8 days ago
Slowly, but surely, South Vermillion has been building itself into a winner under coach Greg Barrett.

Now in his fifth season, Barrett has one of the area’s best players to try to keep the Wildcats on the rise — senior quarterback Anthony Garzolini.

Garzolini threw for 1,600 yards and 19 touchdown passes in 2020. He averaged 177.8 passing yards in the Wildcats’ 7-2 season and Wabash River Conference regular season championship.

He’s one of the most promising passers in the area and some of the Wildcats he passed to in 2020 are back again in 2021 too.

Garzolini’s primary target in 2020 was Peyton Hawkins. Now a senior, Hawkins caught 23 passes for 459 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. The Wildcats employ several other receiving options including Dylan Conder, Dallas Coleman, Zane Matherly and Ryan Straw.

South Vermillion’s leading rusher from 2020, Anthonio Nieves, had 625 rushing yards and 13 TD runs, but he graduated. The leading returning rusher is Gabe Clay, who tallied 235 yards and three TD runs in 2020. Expected to join him in the backfield are Dalton Payton (182 yards) and James Mancourt (30 yards). None of those players took part in the jamboree at Northview last Friday, so Zach Dalbey manned the backfield.

The offensive line at the jamboree consisted of Aaron Kersey, Aiden Kanouse, Gus Shyrock, Matt Goeppner and Zack Hess. All but Kanouse also played on the defensive line for the Wildcats in the jamboree. Mancourt is also listed as a defensive lineman on South Vermillion’s roster and should see time there or in the linebacking corps.

Two linemen who played in 2020, but who weren’t suited up in the scrimmage were Chris Bridgewater and Tristan Belskin.

The linebacker spots were manned by Bishop Mellinger, Gavin Stutz and Straw. The secondary consisted of Dalbey, Hawkins, Conder and Coleman. Clay (the leading returning tackler with 50) and Payton are also listed as defensive backs on the Wildcats’ roster and Barrett said both should get plenty of defensive work.

In all, South Vermillion had 55 kids on the roster at the jamboree. In the Wabash River Conference, that’s a sizable roster, but with contenders in the league like Parke Heritage and Seeger? The Wildcats will be glad to have the depth. South Vermillion opens its season at 7 p.m. on Friday at WRC foe Covington.

“As a team and as coach, this team is doing everything they’re being asked to do. I’m very excited about where this team can go. Hopefully, we can stay healthy this year,” Barrett said.

South Vermillion will also seek to break its sectional drought as the team has never won a sectional. A frustrating 20-14 loss to Seeger in 2020 robbed the Wildcats of a good chance. In 2021, with Garzolini leading the way, it’s possible the Wildcats could break through.

Terre Haute, IN
