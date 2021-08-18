Cancel
New York City, NY

Bryant Park Movie Nights

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryant Park Movie Nights Opening Night Presentation of Clueless starting Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd will happen Monday, August 23rd. The iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights series returns after being paused due to the pandemic. Entering the 27th season, the series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights, presented by Verizon, will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking.

