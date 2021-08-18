Lehi High School teacher placed on administrative leave for comments in classroom
LEHI, Utah — An Alpine School District teacher, believed to be a Lehi High School teacher, has been placed on administrative leave after video captured them talking to their class about their hatred for former President Donald Trump and COVID-19. The video, shared widely across social media, shows the teacher at Lehi High School having a conversation with her class. It begins with her talking about the COVID-19 vaccine.kslnewsradio.com
Comments / 0