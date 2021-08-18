Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverdale, GA

Riverdale football back for more after breakthrough 2020 season

By David Friedlander Staff Correspondent
Clayton News Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRodney Hackney’s third stint in coaching high school football in Clayton County, including his second stint at Riverdale, has proven to be quite successful. And after guiding the Raiders to their best record (8-3) in the last 15 years, their first region championship since 1998 and just the third state quarterfinal berth in school history, Hackney has bigger plans for his team in 2021, especially for a senior class that has come a long way.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton County, GA
Football
City
Riverdale, GA
County
Clayton County, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Local
Georgia Sports
Clayton County, GA
Education
Riverdale, GA
Education
Clayton County, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#High School Football#American Football#Defense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy