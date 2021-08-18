Riverdale football back for more after breakthrough 2020 season

Rodney Hackney’s third stint in coaching high school football in Clayton County, including his second stint at Riverdale, has proven to be quite successful. And after guiding the Raiders to their best record (8-3) in the last 15 years, their first region championship since 1998 and just the third state quarterfinal berth in school history, Hackney has bigger plans for his team in 2021, especially for a senior class that has come a long way.