Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
