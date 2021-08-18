Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surry County, NC

Severe Weather Statement issued for Surry by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-18 00:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Surry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN SURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT for north central and northwestern North Carolina...and southwestern Virginia.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Surry County, NC
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Warning#Tornado Watch#Surry#00 28 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy