Afghanistan on live ticker: “human remains” found on the plane

raventribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Can help many” – Berlin Mayor Mர்ller wants to support refugees. After the Islamic Taliban actually took power in Afghanistan, the Senate in Berlin is preparing to accept a large number of refugees from the country. “I think it will get in our way. Not today, not tomorrow, but maybe in two or three months,” Governor Mayor Michael Mல்லller (SPD) said Tuesday. “We can not help everyone, but we can help many.”

Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

'threat to US airlift operations in Afghanistan significant

Washington DC [US], August 24 (ANI): The United States on Monday said that there are significant threats to the US airlift operation out of Afghanistan but their military is taking measures to mitigate them. "The threat is significant as you know. I won't get into details. We're closely aligned to...
Worldraventribune.com

German shot on the way to Kabul airport

Conditions around Kabul airport have been chaotic for days – And very dangerous. There are always fire exchanges. Now met a German on the way out. Arrived on the way to a German airport Accept In Afghanistan Injured in the shooting. Deputy Government Spokesman Ulrik Demmer said in Berlin on Friday. “He is receiving medical care, but there is no danger to his life,” Demmer said. “And he will be expelled soon.” It is a citizen.
ImmigrationSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico awaits Afghanistan refugees

New Mexico officials said Tuesday they were waiting for more information from the federal government about the number of Afghan refugees who are expected to arrive in the state, and when and where they will settle. The news comes after thousands of Afghans crowded into U.S. military planes in recent...
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Ancient remains found in Indonesia belong to a vanished human lineage

A woman buried 7,200 years ago in what is now Indonesia belonged to a previously unknown human lineage that doesn't exist anymore, a new genetic analysis reveals. The ancient woman's genome also revealed that she is a distant relative of present-day Aboriginal Australians and Melanesians, or the Indigenous people on the islands of New Guinea and the western Pacific whose ancestors were the first humans to reach Oceania, the researchers found.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Human remains found in wheel well of C-17 flew from Kabul:

Washington [US], August 18 (ANI): Human remains were found in a C-17 Globemaster's wheel well that flew from Kabul on Sunday, the US Air Force said. "Human remains were found in the wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster that took of from Kabul on Tuesday and landed at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar," US Air Force said in a statement on Tuesday.
Foreign Policyraventribune.com

Afghanistan Direct: Bayer Bagh accuses federal government of failure

Diegoni leader: “You need to talk to the Taliban too”. Diegoni Thailand President Ulrich Lilly has spoken out in support of talks with the Taliban on safe escape routes from Afghanistan. “You should talk to the Taliban too,” said the head of the Evangelical Welfare Association on SWR. Lilly said “less difficult politics” is needed.
Immigrationraventribune.com

Crisis in Afghanistan: Turkey opposes refugee admission

In view of the crisis in Afghanistan, Turkey fears a large refugee movement in the West. However, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers that he has already reached the limit of accepting immigrants from his home country. In view of the crisis situation in Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan...
Worldraventribune.com

The Taliban will not let anyone out in a week – Kabul death trap – foreign policy

Taliban terrorists do not want a citizen to leave the country! His spokesman Jaibullah Mujahid told a news conference yesterday. We will not allow them to leave the country. Should the now-trapped Afghans be liberated militarily from the Taliban – perhaps by Western Special Forces commando operations to retake the city’s most important points from Kabul airport (see map)?
Congress & Courtsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Two members of US Congress secretly fly to Afghanistan

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], August 26 (ANI): Two members of US Congress secretly travelled to Kabul, Afghanistan, as the US evacuates tens of thousands of Americans and vulnerable Afghans after the country fell to the Taliban. Representatives Seth Moulton, a Democrat, and Republican Peter Meijer, made a visit to the...
WorldDaily Beast

Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

JERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America. In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, had been defeated. All restrictions were lifted and Israelis went back to crowded partying and praying in mask-free venues.
Militarycourierjournal.net

US is Third World in Afghanistan

Few Americans are interested in nation-building or running a peace-keeping operation overseas with our troops, but it has become standard practice. It’s bad policy and an economic burden that we cannot afford. We’ve been nursing the situation in Afghanistan for many years after much of the Taliban force was killed or driven underground. So we’ve had plenty of time to make a transition. Last year Donald Trump had plans to be out by May. That would likely have been delayed, but we didn’t get to see.

Comments / 0

