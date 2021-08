JPMorgan assigned a price target of $30 on Under Armour after second-quarter results. Piper Sandler continues to keep a buy rating on Under Armour with a price target of $31. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) shares have advanced more than 10% since the beginning of August 2021, and the current share price stands around $24. Under Armour reported better than expected second-quarter results this month, and JPMorgan assigned a price target of $30 on these company shares.