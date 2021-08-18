Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

John C. Morgan: Following science does not mean following it blindly

By John C. Morgan Columnist
Phoenixville News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen making a decision about your well-being consult science but choose wisely how you act. It's the rule for dealing with two of the world's great crises: the Covid epidemic and the climate, even as some refuse the remedies science suggests — whether a reduction of pollutants or a vaccine or wearing a mask.

www.phoenixvillenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Copernicus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copernican#Polish#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
IndustryMarshall Independent

Anti-carbon supporters lack basic science principals

The 8-5-2021 ‘Panel discusses agriculture role in carbon sequestration’, suggested that most of the panelists were in agreement on the long-term removal, capture, and sequestration of carbon dioxide(CO2) from the atmosphere to slow or reverse atmospheric carbon dioxide pollution, and mitigate or reverse climate change. I’ve been writing editorials in...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

When “Follow the Science” Becomes “Follow The Money”

Ridgewood NJ, on Saturday , we ran a story on the Ridgewood blog on how scientists mishandled and effectively derailed the initial inquiry into the origins of the SARS-CoV2 virus. https://thebulletin.org/2021/08/how-covid-19s-origins-were-obscured-by-the-east-and-the-west/. It appears that the twisting or changing of scientific data by scientists themselves isn’t uncommon. A survey of 108...
EthicsPhoenixville News

John C. Morgan: Constructive dialog needed to reach common ground

Ethics is sometimes referred to as a practical philosophy. Its purpose is not to debate how many angels there might be on the head of a pin, but to provide guidance on how best to live. It's about everyday ethics. Ethics seeks to discover common ground between what may appear...
Kidssportswar.com

That is a fancy way of saying they aren't following the science ...

And to require masks that aren't effective is completely and totally moronic, especially on kids who are at almost no risk whatsoever. The masks are doing FAR more damage to the kids than COVID could to 99.99% of them. Why are we continuing to let the tail wag the dog?
Sciencerestorationnewsmedia.com

Time to ‘follow the science’ for real

Over the last 18 months, we have been faced with unprecedented challenges. At every turn, we thought... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
U.S. PoliticsNorthern Virginia Daily

Letter to the Editor: Follow the science

John Massoud’s recent commentary attempting to shift the blame for low vaccination rates to African Americans relies on the usual Republican disinformation. Although one factor in African American reluctance to receive injections is likely related to the history Mr. Massoud outlined, other factors, such as medical access, may also play a part. Voice of America News (whom Media Bias/Fact Check rates as least biased) breaks American’s unvaccinated into two groups, those who say they will definitely not get vaccinated and those that say they will wait and see. Only 14% of Americans say they will definitely not get vaccinated. This group is 69% white and 58% Republican. Only 7% of blacks and 12% of Hispanics say they will definitely not get vaccinated, while 18% of Democrats fall into this group.
Scienceskeptic.com

Lee McIntyre — How to Talk to a Science Denier: Conversations with Flat Earthers, Climate Deniers, and Others Who Defy Reason

“Climate change is a hoax — and so is coronavirus.” “Vaccines are bad for you.” These days, many of our fellow citizens reject scientific expertise and prefer ideology to facts. They are not merely uninformed — they are misinformed. They cite cherry-picked evidence, rely on fake experts, and believe conspiracy theories. How can we convince such people otherwise? How can we get them to change their minds and accept the facts when they don’t believe in facts? In this conversation based on his new book, Lee McIntyre shows that anyone can fight back against science deniers, and argues that it’s important to do so.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

What Does the Future of Ethical Meat Look Like?

In the wake of the mislabelling scandal that fan-favorite meat producer Belcampo weathered just a few months ago, small, independent ranchers are finding their footing in a changing industry. Many ranchers and farmers pride themselves on producing ethically raised meat, sometimes referred to as sustainable or eco-friendly meat. While there...
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Public Healthverywellfamily.com

What Are the Differences Between COVID-19 and the Common Cold?

There is almost nothing as stressful as being a parent with a sick child. We worry our children will get sicker and need urgent medical care or hospitalization. We worry they’ll spread their ick to our other kids. We worry they’ll spread it to us. Dealing with sickness as a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy