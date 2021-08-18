EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

* Philippine stocks gain up to 2.2%, highest since July 15 * Thai baht at its strongest in a month * Malaysia stocks up for fourth session * S.Korea seen raising rates as financial risks grow - poll By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks were tepid in subdued trade on Wednesday, while the won weakened ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BOK), which would make it the first central bank in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Philippine stocks, gaining over 2%, led Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as fears of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announcing a timeline for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech faded. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOK to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The South Korean stock benchmark flitted between small gains and losses, with trading volumes of about 0.1% of the 30-day average volume. The won weakened 0.2% against the dollar. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, depreciating nearly 7% against the dollar so far as foreign investors pulled out funds. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS, wrote in a note. Other Asian currencies were mixed, with the Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee and Japanese yen weakening 0.1% against the greenback. On the upside, the Thai baht was at its strongest in a month. "The THB (Thai baht) is the stand out here on suggestions that it may relax its movement restrictions and learn to live with the virus," Robert Carnell, analyst at ING, said in a note. "But with low levels of vaccination, and still high cases and death rates... doubt even vaccinated tourists will be rushing to the beaches of Thailand anytime soon just because they open their borders," the note added. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.1%. Its move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 0.4 basis points at 4.779% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield down 0.2 basis points at 3.242% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield up 1.6 basis points at 1.401% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.03 1.02 25> China.