EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies
* Singapore, Philippine stocks gain over 1% * S. Korean won gains after 6-days of losses * Thai stocks up for third day By Arundhati Dutta Aug 18 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks rose over 1% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies after a six-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely. Other currencies in the region strengthened. The Indonesian rupiah was the outlier, dropping nearly 0.1%. Markets shrugged off weak U.S. data showing retail sales in July fell more than expected. "With the strong job gains seen in July, it suggests that there may still be room for more spending ahead. Much will depend on the timeline for which the virus situation eases, " Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said in a note. Philippine stocks extended gains to a third session, after President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday proposed record $99.13 billion national budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thai stocks hit their highest in nearly a month, while the Thai baht strengthened. Minutes of the country's central bank meeting showed two members of Thailand's monetary policy committee who pushed unsuccessfully for a rate cut earlier this month argued action was needed because of risks of economic slowdown. South Korean stocks rose after falling for eight straight days, while the won gained over 0.6%. A finance ministry official said he was closely monitoring exchange rates as dollar/won could shoot up further, and that the won's weakness this week was due to foreign investors selling stocks. Indonesian stocks climbed after data showed its exports in July rose 29.3%. Equity markets in Malaysia were flat amid an ongoing transition of power where a former deputy premier emerged as a leading candidate for prime minister after Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.6 basis points at 6.313% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 1.914% **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 4.078% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.07 -5.85 <.N2 0.74 0.66 25> China
EC> India +0.06 -1.67 <.NS 0.36 19.26 EI> Indonesi -0.10 -2.40 <.JK 0.57 2.40 a SE> Malaysia +0.09 -5.01 <.KL 0.06 -6.31 SE> Philippi +0.10 -4.67 <.PS 1.41 -6.81 nes I> S.Korea
11> Singapor +0.13 -2.90 <.ST 0.87 10.62 e I> Taiwan +0.05 +2.26 <.TW 0.32 13.45 II> Thailand +0.18 -9.73 <.SE 0.46 7.04 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
Comments / 0