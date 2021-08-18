Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

EMERGING MARKETS-S. Korean won leads gains among Asian currencies

By Arundhati Dutta
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* Singapore, Philippine stocks gain over 1% * S. Korean won gains after 6-days of losses * Thai stocks up for third day By Arundhati Dutta Aug 18 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks rose over 1% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, while the South Korean won led gains among Asian currencies after a six-day hammering prompted the finance ministry to monitor the currency market more closely. Other currencies in the region strengthened. The Indonesian rupiah was the outlier, dropping nearly 0.1%. Markets shrugged off weak U.S. data showing retail sales in July fell more than expected. "With the strong job gains seen in July, it suggests that there may still be room for more spending ahead. Much will depend on the timeline for which the virus situation eases, " Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG said in a note. Philippine stocks extended gains to a third session, after President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday proposed record $99.13 billion national budget for 2022 to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thai stocks hit their highest in nearly a month, while the Thai baht strengthened. Minutes of the country's central bank meeting showed two members of Thailand's monetary policy committee who pushed unsuccessfully for a rate cut earlier this month argued action was needed because of risks of economic slowdown. South Korean stocks rose after falling for eight straight days, while the won gained over 0.6%. A finance ministry official said he was closely monitoring exchange rates as dollar/won could shoot up further, and that the won's weakness this week was due to foreign investors selling stocks. Indonesian stocks climbed after data showed its exports in July rose 29.3%. Equity markets in Malaysia were flat amid an ongoing transition of power where a former deputy premier emerged as a leading candidate for prime minister after Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 3.6 basis points at 6.313% **Malaysia's 3-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 1.914% **Philippine 10-year benchmark yield is unchanged at 4.078% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0432 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.07 -5.85 <.N2 0.74 0.66 25> China

EC> India +0.06 -1.67 <.NS 0.36 19.26 EI> Indonesi -0.10 -2.40 <.JK 0.57 2.40 a SE> Malaysia +0.09 -5.01 <.KL 0.06 -6.31 SE> Philippi +0.10 -4.67 <.PS 1.41 -6.81 nes I> S.Korea

11> Singapor +0.13 -2.90 <.ST 0.87 10.62 e I> Taiwan +0.05 +2.26 <.TW 0.32 13.45 II> Thailand +0.18 -9.73 <.SE 0.46 7.04 TI> (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Muhyiddin Yassin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Currency#Asian#Philippine#S Korean#Thai#Indonesian#Ig#South Korean#Ec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Place
Asia
Country
India
Country
Japan
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Chinese citizens express anger over Kamala Harris Asia trip: ‘Why did she head to China’s backyard?’

Kamala Harris’s ongoing tour in southeast Asia has caused a stir on Chinese social media platforms, after her first speech in Singapore mentioned reaffirming America’s commitment to the region.The US vice president is in Singapore on the first leg of her most high-profile trip to Asia yet, which will focus on defending international rules in the South China Sea, expanding security cooperation and strengthening US regional leadership, a White House official said.In her first address during the trip, Ms Harris launched an offensive against China, accusing Beijing of “coercion and intimidation” in the South China Sea, which has been a...
Marketsinvesting.com

Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies 25.08.21

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, boosted by broad-based gains in real estate sector stocks and as the full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration boosted investor sentiment. Arrowhead Properties, Accelerate Property Fund (JO: APFJ ) and Dipula Income Fund (JO: DIBJ...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Asian stocks hold gains as markets await Powell speech

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Asian shares held onto their recent gains on Wednesday after last week's pummelling, as global equities rebounded, though the focus for most asset classes was the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual symposium on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) spent most...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong shares slip in subdued trade ahead of Powell speech

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped on Wednesday after two sessions of strong gains, but trading activity was muted ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve symposium on Friday. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 33.97 points or 0.13% at 25,693.95, after climbing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-S.Korean stocks fall, won weakens ahead of potential rate hike

* Taiwan stocks up for 3rd day, gains up to 1.1% * Malaysian equities extend gains to fourth day * Philippine peso & S.Korean won lead currency losses By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks fell on Wednesday and the won weakened ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the country's central bank, which would make it the first in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Taiwan led other emerging Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as investors were less sure whether Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell would announce a timetable for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Bank of Korea to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. South Korean stocks dropped up to 0.7% and the won weakened 0.3% against the dollar. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS wrote in a note. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, having depreciated nearly 7% against the dollar, hurt mostly by outflows from foreign investors. "Bond inflows have remained steady and strong, as the risk-return profile of KTBs remains attractive to foreign investors – especially those from Europe and Japan, where yields are zero/negative," the note added. Malaysian equities extended gains to a fourth session and the ringgit strengthened 0.1% The ringgit's move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said in a note. Other Asian currencies weakened, with the Philippine peso and the South Korean won leading losses. Thai stocks gained on statements from the finance minister that the country's fiscal position remained strong and it can raise its public debt ceiling if necessary. In Indonesia, stocks gained up to 0.7%, as the central bank said it expected inflation to be within its target range of 2% to 4% in 2021 and 2022. HIGHLIGHTS **Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.9 basis points at 6.29% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.3 basis points at 3.24% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield is up 2.7 basis points at 1.412% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0354 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.1 0.97 25> China.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippines leads stocks higher; won falls ahead of likely BOK rate hike

* Philippine stocks gain up to 2.2%, highest since July 15 * Thai baht at its strongest in a month * Malaysia stocks up for fourth session * S.Korea seen raising rates as financial risks grow - poll By Arundhati Dutta Aug 25 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks were tepid in subdued trade on Wednesday, while the won weakened ahead of an expected rate hike by the Bank of Korea (BOK), which would make it the first central bank in Asia to do so in the pandemic era. Philippine stocks, gaining over 2%, led Asian equities higher on positive U.S. vaccination news and as fears of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announcing a timeline for tapering stimulus at his Jackson Hole speech faded. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOK to raise interest rates on Thursday, even as the country struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The South Korean stock benchmark flitted between small gains and losses, with trading volumes of about 0.1% of the 30-day average volume. The won weakened 0.2% against the dollar. The South Korean won is one of the worst performing currencies in Asia this year, depreciating nearly 7% against the dollar so far as foreign investors pulled out funds. "An earlier rate hike from the BOK than the Fed is expected to provide limited support for the KRW, given the weakening correlation between the KRW-USD rate gap," Ma Tieying and Philip Wee, analysts at DBS, wrote in a note. Other Asian currencies were mixed, with the Indonesian rupiah, Indian rupee and Japanese yen weakening 0.1% against the greenback. On the upside, the Thai baht was at its strongest in a month. "The THB (Thai baht) is the stand out here on suggestions that it may relax its movement restrictions and learn to live with the virus," Robert Carnell, analyst at ING, said in a note. "But with low levels of vaccination, and still high cases and death rates... doubt even vaccinated tourists will be rushing to the beaches of Thailand anytime soon just because they open their borders," the note added. The Malaysian ringgit strengthened 0.1%. Its move was supported by China reporting zero COVID-19 cases and fading uncertainties over domestic politics after the appointment of new prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, analysts at Maybank said. HIGHLIGHTS: **Indonesian 3-year benchmark yields down 0.4 basis points at 4.779% **Malaysia's 10-year benchmark yield down 0.2 basis points at 3.242% **Singapore's 10-year benchmark yield up 1.6 basis points at 1.401% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0705 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.14 -5.95 <.N2 -0.03 1.02 25> China.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico's peso leads Latam FX losses as GDP misses estimates

* Mexican peso down 0.6% * Brazilian inflation rises * Latam stocks down in early trade By Ambar Warrick Aug 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso led losses across Latin American on Wednesday as second-quarter GDP data missed expectations and raised fears of slowing growth, while most other currencies fell as concerns over the Delta coronavirus variant returned to fore. The peso fell 0.6% as second-quarter economic growth came in at 1.5%, slightly below expectations of 1.7%. The Mexican economy also shrank in June from May. The reading, coupled with a recent spike in Mexican COVID-19 cases has made the peso appear less attractive than some its high-yielding emerging market peers. A drop in Mexican inflation in the first half of August also lowered the chance of an interest rate hike by the central bank. "Even prior to the current crisis, the country’s economy had been under pressure, contracting in six of the eight quarters leading up to the pandemic," said Matthew Ryan, senior market analyst at Ebury. "The recovery has, however, not been quite as rapid as many of Mexico’s peers. We think this is partly a consequence of the government’s unwillingness to increase fiscal spending." Brazil's real was flat after surging nearly 3% on Tuesday, as data showed the country posted a much larger-than-expected current account deficit in July. Consumer prices in the month to mid-August marked their highest pace of growth for the period since 2002. A swift economic reopening in Brazil, coupled with rising commodity prices has seen inflation levels jump to multi-year highs, in turn prompting a series of sharp interest rate hikes from the central bank. The bank has also vowed further tightening this year, boosting the outlook for the real. Other Latam currencies also retreated, tracking broader losses in emerging markets as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases persisted from last week. The dollar was slightly lifted by safe-haven demand. Colombia's peso eased 0.2%, while Chile's peso was flat. Latam stocks fell in early trade, with MSCI's index of regional shares down 0.2%. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1272.99 0.23 MSCI LatAm 2445.98 -0.15 Brazil Bovespa 119447.70 -0.63 Mexico IPC 52023.31 0.07 Chile IPSA 4359.62 -0.22 Argentina MerVal - - Colombia COLCAP 1330.17 0.14 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.2567 0.07 Mexico peso 20.3200 -0.59 Chile peso 781.95 -0.01 Colombia peso 3874 -0.23 Peru sol 4.0894 -0.17 Argentina peso 97.4700 -0.01 (interbank) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Global stocks set for a correction as rally fizzles

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The blistering rally in global stocks is nearly over, any further gains will be limited and a correction is likely by the end of the year, a Reuters poll of analysts found. Global stocks have recovered by more than 90% from the troughs hit during...
EconomyCNBC

Japan's stocks set for higher open; South Korea's rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific stocks were set for a mixed open on Thursday, as U.S. markets again surged to record highs. Meanwhile, investors look ahead to the Bank of Korea's upcoming rate decision. Japan's Nikkei 225 was poised for a higher open as compared with its last close of 27,724.80. The...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China c.bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank increased short-term fund injections into the financial system on Wedneday, in a bid to soothe market worries over tightening liquidity. Primary interbank money rates eased after hitting multi-month highs earlier this week, caused by mounting investor concerns over accelerating local government bond...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares retreat from rally, South Korea raises rates

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares stepped back on Thursday after a sharp rebound this week, though a solid Wall Street performance overnight contained losses in the region as rising vaccinations offset some of the worries over persistently high COVID-19 cases worldwide. The global inflationary pulse was also...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Indonesia stocks lag after govt's bond sale deal with central bank

(Aug 24): Indonesian equities trailed regional stocks on Tuesday after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing scheme with the central bank, which has led to simmering worries around the bank's independence since last year. Other emerging Asian stock and currency markets advanced, helped by vaccine optimism in the United...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar slips further as oil rallies, commodity currencies gain

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar eased further on Tuesday as risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices and markets set aside concerns about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant to gauge data that showed a U.S. economy in strong recovery mode. Risk appetite in global markets strengthened after the...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

MSCI CEO dismisses concerns Chinese stocks are ‘uninvestable’

(Aug 24): MSCI Inc., the world’s biggest index provider, shook off concerns about the “investability” of Chinese stocks following recent Beijing’s regulatory crackdown, citing previous instances where markets rebounded in the aftermath. Regulatory compliance has weighed on China “every three, four, five years and obviously the markets have sold off...
Stocksfidelity.com

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks cling to gains as Fed taper worries ease

Tech sector led Asian stocks higher on Tuesday and markets were also cheered by positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures both rose 0.15%, while European stocks markets were set for a strong opening, with...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia stocks drop as govt's bond deal with c.bank irks market

* Malaysia stocks set for best day since Feb. 25 * S.Korea shares enjoy best day since May 10 By Shashwat Awasthi Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian equities slipped on Tuesday as investors kept a cautious stance after the government extended its fiscal deficit financing arrangement with the central bank, a scheme that led to simmering worries last year about the bank's independence. Stocks in Jakarta fell as much as 0.8% after Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Monday it would buy bonds to finance COVID-19 relief measures, similar to a deal that raised concerns over inflation, the rupiah and BI's independence. "Return of 'burden sharing' is likely to reignite medium-term concerns, including on policy credibility & debt monetization," analysts at Bank of America Global Research said in a note. The rupiah strengthened 0.2%, however, as the news coincided with a weaker U.S. dollar and Indonesia relaxing some pandemic-led restrictions. Kunal Kundu, an economist at Societe Generale, maintained a positive view on the bond-buying arrangement. "Spending is important at this stage. If government revenue resource is a problem, then debt monetisation is the answer," he said. "Given that the Indonesian government has showcased its strong desire to remain on the path of fiscal consolidation, higher level of debt monetisation should not derail the sentiment." Stock markets in Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Korea climbed more than 1% each, helped by vaccine optimism in the United States and easing concerns around the Federal Reserve's policy settings. South Korea's KOSPI and the won, which have endured a lacklustre third quarter so far, strengthened for a second straight session. The Bank of Korea is expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, making it the first major central bank in Asia to do so, a Reuters poll showed. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yield down 2.1 basis points at 6.36%. ** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kl index include Sime Darby Plantation up 6.4% and Sime Darby Bhd up 4.2%. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0710 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY YTD % DAILY % YTD % % Japan -0.13 -5.99 0.87 1.05 China.
MarketsCNBC

Dollar holds near five-day low as commodity currencies gain

At 11:35 a.m. ET the dollar index was flat at 92.94. It hit a five-day low of 92.947 on Monday, registering its largest one-day drop since May. The dollar was steady on Tuesday, near the previous session's five-day low, as markets appeared less concerned by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant while risk-related currencies benefited from rising commodity prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy