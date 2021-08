Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. A common misconception about being an entrepreneur is that working 16 hours is sexy, fun or cool. Labeling this as a badge of honor is something that needs to be steered away from. During the first couple of weeks of being an entrepreneur, you might feel like you’re Elon Musk or Steve Jobs while they were building their empires, but in reality, for 99% of us, working like this is simply not sustainable.