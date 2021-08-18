Cancel
Bassitt struck by liner, Athletics lose 9-0 to White Sox

 7 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt was carted off the field after he was struck on the side of his head by a line drive. The Athletics went on to lose 9-0 to José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox. With two on and no outs in the second inning, Bassitt threw a cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. Abreu and Jake Lamb each hit a three-run homer for the AL Central-leading White Sox.

