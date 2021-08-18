Cancel
New York City, NY

Every Time I Die reveal new album ‘Radical’ share “Post-Boredom”

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Every Time I Die reveal new album ‘Radical’ share “Post-Boredom”" New York hardcore favorites Every Time I Die have announced their ninth studio album titled ‘Radical,’ which is set for release on October 22nd through Epitaph Records. The effort was produced by Will Putney (Acacia Strain, Body Count, The Amity Affliction) and follows the band’s 2016 effort ‘Low Teens.’ Pre-order ‘Radical’ HERE.

nextmosh.com

