Key to success: Simon strives to build on standout freshman season

Kionna Simon understood she had to meet high expectations.

During her recruiting journey, she realized she probably wouldn’t spend much of her freshman season on the bench if she chose Oklahoma State. Coach Colin Carmichael indicated Simon, a defender from Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, could quickly enter the Cowgirls’ lineup and make a difference.

His prediction proved true.

Although Simon put pressure on herself to live up to the vast potential Carmichael noticed in her, she handled it with determination. During the past season, Simon started every match, earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors and landed a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

“I didn’t know I was gonna make that big of an impact,” Simon said. “But I feel like the team itself helped that. I was playing with the upperclassmen; I was learning their style of play, how fast the pace is.”

Now, Simon is comfortable with a starting role as she enters her sophomore season. She and the Cowgirls will host their opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against UTSA before facing Pittsburgh at 11 a.m. Sunday, and Simon no longer has to prove she can compete alongside seasoned teammates as a newcomer.

The Cowgirls, who know her as “Ki,” are familiar with her capabilities, and Simon continues to raise expectations for herself. This time, she’s motivated to match her previous success and build on it.

“(I’m) just working on the small things, improving on the skill, the technical aspect of it all,” Simon said. “As well as still bringing the impact that I needed to (have) last year to this season.”

Simon played a major role in a gritty defensive unit that held opponents scoreless nine times and gave up only 17 goals last season. Grace Yochum, a senior midfielder from Houston, said one-on-one defensive battles are Simon’s forté.

“That’s definitely a matchup I don’t want to be going against,” Yochum said.

Despite Simon’s early progress, she also navigated some tough days as a freshman. Simon said she sometimes dealt with nerves because of the pressure to play well, and her introduction to college soccer was anything but normal – she was playing through an extended season in the midst of a global pandemic.

When Simon needed to lift her spirits, she turned to her parents. Although neither of them played soccer, they could both relate to her experience as an athlete with a busy schedule. Simon’s dad competed in high school football and track before joining the military, and her mom used to play softball.

Simon said she also relied on her coaches for guidance.

“Everything that was involved, the coaches, the players on my team … the environment, it helped,” Simon said.

After learning to navigate stressful moments, Simon helps her teammates when they’re discouraged. She’s not as outspoken as Yochum, who yells and tosses chairs in the locker room to energize her team, but Simon brings her own leadership style to the Cowgirls, offering one-on-one encouragement instead.

“I’ll definitely be that person to be like, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me support-wise, you’re good,’” Simon said. “And then talk about good things I see that they do so they can worry about that more so than the negative.”

Simon’s tenacity on the pitch – as well as her motivation in the locker room – can be valuable as the Cowgirls adapt to changes in their lineup. Carmichael mentioned her as one of several players providing experience that can help the Cowgirls’ three young goalkeepers, who are vying for a consistent starting spot.

Simon has already solidified her role as the “impact player” Carmichael expected her to be, and with an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, she could potentially have three seasons beyond this year to keep growing.

“We’re just so excited to see how she develops and becomes an even better defender,” Yochum said. “And an even bigger leader for us.”

