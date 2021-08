A tablespoon of this. A dash of that. You're well on your way to preparing that mouth-watering rub, marinade, or other well-seasoned dish you've been dying to try. Then you see it: Ancho chile powder. You've read the recipe dozens of times, but you're just now registering that this particular chile is missing from your pantry. Don't ditch the dish — you probably have plenty of acceptable substitutes at your fingertips. Before you grab the first spice you see, though, dig a little deeper into the flavor profile of ancho chile to ensure that you select the best match.