TV Series

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 1 Episode 2

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Episode 2, it examines the fear of death and makes the guests face their own mortality. It begins with Zoe having a panic attack outside and Frances checking on her. Zoe tells her that Zach killed himself the day before their 18th birthday. Zoe talks bitterly about their family...

Zoe
#Nine Perfect Strangers
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 Review: Nice Work If You Can Get It

That's what I was in my assessment of the Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 1 review. Wrong about more than one thing, as it turns out. Chesapeake Shores Season 5 Episode 2 offered a much more resolute closure to Trace's departure from town, and things with Bree's storyline are going in a different direction, too.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 spoilers: Meet new character Winston Robards

With The Resident season 5 coming to Fox next month, we’re starting to get a greater sense of the characters coming aboard. For the sake of this article today, why not introduce you to Winston Robards? According to a new report from Deadline, former Nurse Jackie actor Stephen Wallem is going to be recurring throughout the upcoming season as the character. The official description notes that he is “a gentle and kind legally blind man who is brought to the hospital after being involved in a car accident. He relies on a cane to get around and isn’t afraid to move about an unfamiliar space. He does his best to remain patient, but wanders off towards danger.”
TV Seriesflickeringmyth.com

Amazon TV Review – Nine Perfect Strangers

Martin Carr reviews Amazon series Nine Perfect Strangers…. The talent behind this Hulu original, making its way onto Amazon this August beggars belief. Writer John-Henry Butterworth penned Edge of Tomorrow, Get On Up and Le Mans ‘66. Director Jonathan Levine was behind teenage zombie rom-com Warm Bodies, comedy drama 50/50 and had a hand in Seth Rogen hit Longshot. After all that, if you throw industry heavyweight David E. Kelley into the mix things start to get serious.
TV & Videosd23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 100 | Luke Evans on Why Disney Fans Will Love Nine Perfect Strangers

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 34:41. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. Disney twenty-three celebrates 50 enchanting years of Walt Disney World Resort; season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch announced; diving into season two of Short Circuit; the trailer for season two of Diary Of A Future President is revealed; Hulu announces premiere dates and trailers for upcoming original programming; construction updates from Germany on the Disney Wish; and Orange Bird joins the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” at Walt Disney World Resort. Plus, Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans on reprising Gaston, the live-action Pinocchio, and why Disney fans will love Nine Perfect Strangers.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 Online

Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 online via TV Fanatic with over 1 options to watch the The Walking Dead S11E1 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon. Episode Details. On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1, Daryl and his crew scour through a...
MoviesCollider

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Director Jonathan Levine Reveals What Films Inspired the Hulu Drama, and His Season 2 Pitch

When Jonathan Levine was brought onto Nine Perfect Strangers to direct every episode of the Hulu original series, the challenge was clear: Wrangling a large cast during a pandemic to play the titular perfect strangers, plus the staff of Tranquillum House which would guide their life-changing experiences at the wellness retreat. All that, plus a complicated tone as established by the scripts based on the book by Liane Moriarty and adapted by David E. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth, which fluctuates between humor and horror with great frequency.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 1 Review: Blood Calls Blood

He doesn't know it yet, but Chapelwaite was always in the future for Charles Boone. Charles has always believed he'd go crazy like his father, but he had no basis for his belief other than the genetic predilection for it. On Chapelwaite Season 1 Episode 1, Charles believes that moving...
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: The Walking Dead, A Little Daytime Drama, Chapelwaite

Hold on to your hats, Dead fans. The Walking Dead Season 11 offers your final season premiere of this long-running horror series. On Epix, Chapelwaite starts, and there are good things on the Hallmark networks, too. Get all the info below!. Saturday, August 21. 9/8c A Little Daytime Drama (Hallmark)
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 10

Alban Hearst and the Camarilla have brought the witch plague to Fort Salem. Petra orders a counter-offensive. Alder and her Biddies offer to help and Petra sends her and Anastasia to check on officers' housing. The Camarilla attack headquarters and Nicte stands with Petra to fight them. Using her scrying, Tally discovers a spell to short-circuit the Camarilla's voice boxes. Alder and Anacostia run into a party of Camarilla that have killed many of the officers. Alder's Biddies are killed by the witch plague. Alder reverts to her natural age. Petra turns Nicte loose. Khalida incinerates the Camarilla who stabbed Adil. Raella discovers that the witch bomb may be able to override the witch plague. Penelope is the source of the witch plague. Raelle's witch bomb and Abigail's water spout overcome the witch plague but Penelope dies. Afterward, Raelle calls home to talk with Edwin and Scylla. A mummified Alder wants to talk to the Bellweather Unit before she goes into the Mother Wall. Petra assigns Anacostia to determine how the Camarilla got on base. V.P. Silver shows up with an arrest warrant for the unit for murder. They get taken into custody. Anacostia figures out that someone posing as Sterling let the Camarilla posing as news crews on base. President Wade is more concerned about optics than the truth in Penelope's death. Petra has Anacostia call Scylla. Khalida tells Adil she's ready to fight. Anacostia recruits Adil and Khalida to rescue the unit. First, Adil and Khalida gash the road, stopping the prison bus. Then Scylla uses Morgan's Whisper to enchant the guards and free them. Petra will blame their escape on the Spree. The unit goes with Nicte, Scylla, and Quinn back to the Cession. Silver is in league with the Camarilla. Alder is making a comeback in the mycelium.

