After (finally) returning to TV last week, Riverdale is going back to the past with a flashback episode that will explain a whole lot about the origins of the town’s resident villain, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Titled “Chapter Eighty-Eight: Citizen Lodge,” the hour features Hiram telling his right-hand man Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) how and why he became who he is now. But as showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tells it, the origin of the episode goes all the way back to casting Consuelos in the first place.