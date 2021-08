Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 34:41. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. Disney twenty-three celebrates 50 enchanting years of Walt Disney World Resort; season two of Star Wars: The Bad Batch announced; diving into season two of Short Circuit; the trailer for season two of Diary Of A Future President is revealed; Hulu announces premiere dates and trailers for upcoming original programming; construction updates from Germany on the Disney Wish; and Orange Bird joins the “Disney Fab 50 Character Collection” at Walt Disney World Resort. Plus, Beauty and the Beast’s Luke Evans on reprising Gaston, the live-action Pinocchio, and why Disney fans will love Nine Perfect Strangers.