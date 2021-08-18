The river is round

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida angler has the new state record for the largest blue marlin caught in Maryland history. Billy Gerlach, 41, of Jupiter, Fla., reeled in a 1,135-pound marlin on Aug. 20 during the 30th MidAtlantic fishing tournament in Ocean City, breaking a 12-year-old record, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. Gerlach spent several hours in his boat about 70 miles offshore, near Washington Canyon, before getting a bite. It then took about three hours to pull the fish in. “I’ve been waiting for that bite my whole life,” Gerlach told the agency. The blue marlin was weighed by the tournament and certified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The blue marlin was donated to local food banks and parts were collected for scientific research, the department said. Any anglers who think they might have record-breaker on their hands can fill out an application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. Officials recommend keeping the fish in ice water to preserve its weight.