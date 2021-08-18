Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

The river is round

By Scott Carrier
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My grandfather and I are in a small fishing boat on the Lake of the Ozarks. It’s early morning, the fog is lifting off the water. I am five years old. He is 65 years old, a short man with a cigar in his mouth. He’s teaching me how to fish.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Trees#Birds#Fish#Deserts#Beetles#A Boy Scout#Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
LifestylePosted by
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Kayaker Stumbles Across Massive Water Snake

If you're not a fan of snakes, this definitely isn't the story for you. I'm terrified of snakes and I have the creeps writing about this. It's normal to hear about crazy snake stories throughout the United States. We've got stories about snakes attempting to swallow alligators and ones that have made their way into peoples houses. Well, it's not often that Michigan makes it into this type of news category.
HobbiesFort Worth Star-Telegram

Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

A Missouri angler nearly released a record-breaking catch until his friend told him to take a closer look. It turned out be a “rare feat,” officials said. It was still dark when Carlin Allison went fishing July 26 on the Current River in southern Missouri and a creature on the end of his line “put up one heck of a fight,” the Doniphan resident told the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Iowa Statesuperhits1027.com

Rare, ghost-like bird spotted at Iowa wildlife refuge

TITONKA — A rare bird has been spotted in northern Iowa. Erich Gilbert, assistant manager at the Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge near Titonka, says there’s a partial albino among the Canada geese that have settled in for the past few weeks. “It looks almost like a ghost or a...
TravelPosted by
Mens Journal

Book a Jaw-Dropping Stay at the Most Epic National Park Lodges in America

The National Park System manages 423 individual units, spanning more than 85 million acres across all 50 states. These sites include everything from national preserves and parkways to scenic riverways and battlefields. Of these, only 63 units have the elite designation of being recognized as a national park. Each year, these natural wonders attract a mind-boggling number of tourists. In 2019 (the most recent “normal” year), national park visitation topped 327 million, shattering multiple records along the way.
Ocean City, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

A 1,135-Pound Blue Marlin Caught Near Ocean City Sets New Maryland Record

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Florida angler has the new state record for the largest blue marlin caught in Maryland history. Billy Gerlach, 41, of Jupiter, Fla., reeled in a 1,135-pound marlin on Aug. 20 during the 30th MidAtlantic fishing tournament in Ocean City, breaking a 12-year-old record, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday. Gerlach spent several hours in his boat about 70 miles offshore, near Washington Canyon, before getting a bite. It then took about three hours to pull the fish in. “I’ve been waiting for that bite my whole life,” Gerlach told the agency. The blue marlin was weighed by the tournament and certified by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The blue marlin was donated to local food banks and parts were collected for scientific research, the department said. Any anglers who think they might have record-breaker on their hands can fill out an application and call 443-569-1381 or 410-260-8325. Officials recommend keeping the fish in ice water to preserve its weight.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Utah

Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground

The Uinta Mountains are some of the most magnificent in the Beehive State, and the area along the Mirror Lake Scenic Byway is especially beautiful. At these high elevations, the winter snow is slow to melt, and campers hoping to pitch their tents alongside some of the many alpine lakes often have to wait til […] The post Camp At 10,000 Feet With Endless Views At This Utah Campground appeared first on Only In Your State.
Oregon StatePosted by
Only In Oregon

There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon

The Oregon Coast is a place of mysterious intrigue and allure; its waters as bright and beautiful as they are wild and untamable. Nowhere is Mother Nature more powerful than the Pacific Ocean, where epic storms and tempestuous tides have claimed many a fleet over the years. The most infamous, of course, is the Wreck […] The post There’s A Shipwreck Ruin From 1880 With Well-Preserved Artifacts At This Beach In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Meet a newly discovered Utah native — but be careful not to step on it

Utah wildlife biologists in Salt Lake City say they recently stumbled across a tiny snail species that's been hiding in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources this month said biologists discovered the zoogenetes harpa snail, or boreal top snail, while in Dry Fork Canyon within the Uinta Mountains in April, and then again the following month at Big Brush Creek Canyon also in the mountain range.
Lifestyleworldatlas.com

North Cascades National Park

The North Cascades National Park is located in Washington, United States, and is often passed over in favour of more famous local parks such as Mount Rainier and Olympic National Parks. Despite its lesser-known status, North Cascades is a true hidden gem, offering an abundance of Washington nature and wildlife for those in the know. Renowned Canadian author Jack Kerouac even spent time in the park, staying in a remote cabin on Desolation Peak and drawing inspiration for his writing from the beauty and remoteness of the wilderness around him.
TravelWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Canoeing Yellowstone National Park's backcountry

The sunrise began peaking over mountains to the east as we motored across Lewis Lake on our excursion to Shoshone Lake in Yellowstone National Park. The early morning water on Lewis Lake was calm, just as our trip leader Scott Reardon had predicted. About 45 minutes after leaving the Lewis...
Politicsworldatlas.com

10 Most Charming Lake Towns In America

A lake setting gives towns an ultimate summer resort vibe, often in tandem with mountains, hiking trails, and an array of activities to partake, on and around the lake that can easily compete with the energy of the large business centers in the United States. Sought after by megalopolis visitors, the secluded atmosphere is complete with the invested time and energy of its citizens, to share the experience of lakeside living. Here are the top ten Lake Towns for every taste, each uniquely crafted by the residents, bound together through history and culture, unlike any other in the United States.
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Scuba dive to submerged forests, shipwrecks, and caverns at these US lakes

When you think about scuba diving, do you imagine white sandy beaches, swaying palm trees, and sparkling blue water? If so, you aren’t alone. Plenty of divers focus all their attention on tropical exploration. But there’s more to this adventure sport than coral reefs and warm water. Today, more and...
Hobbiescassville-democrat.com

Wowing campers at Roaring River

For more than 20 years, families and children have flocked to Roaring River State Park for camping, fishing and WOW (Wonders of Wildlife) National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School. With four schools taught each year in Missouri, the Roaring River school, which is always held on Columbus Day weekend, is...
Colorado Stateworldatlas.com

Colorado River

The Colorado River is both a scenic wonder and a source of water for over 40 million people. At 2,330 kilometers, the Colorado River is the United States's fifth-longest river from its source in the Rocky Mountains to its mouth in the Gulf of California. It flows through the US states of Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Nevada, and California, and Mexican states of Baja California and Sonora. Colorado forms an international boundary between Arizona (US) and Mexico for about 29 kilometers and drains North America’s vast semi-arid and arid area. The intensive development along the river has earned it the name “Lifeline of the Southwest.”
Politicsworldatlas.com

Columbia River

The Columbia River is the seventh-longest river in the United States and the largest river in North America’s Pacific Northwest region. The river originates in the Rocky Mountains of the Canadian province of British Columbia and then flows for 2,000km through the US states of Washington and Oregon, eventually draining into the Pacific Ocean. The Columbia River drainage basin extends into seven US states and one Canadian province, covering an area of 670,000 sq. km.
Burlington, VTPosted by
sevendaysvt

Wild Leek River, 'Wild Leek River'

Country music is often associated with the South, but the genre's universal themes and rural imagery transcend geography. The Green Mountains have long been a bastion of twang. And Vermont-based Wild Leek River's debut self-titled album is testament to the fact that country music doesn't just live below the Mason-Dixon Line.
Politicsworldatlas.com

Rio Grande River

The Rio Grande River is a principal river in North America that forms part of the United States-Mexico border and serves as the border between Texas and four Mexican states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon, and Chihuahua. In Mexico, the river goes by the name Rio Bravo del Norte. The Rio Grande is 3,051 kilometers long from its source at the Canby Mountain in Colorado to its mouth at the Gulf of Mexico. However, its length changes from time to time due to the shifting course.
Westlake, ORThesiuslaw News

Paddling down the Siltcoos River Canoe Trail

Aug. 7, 2021 — South of Florence begins a peaceful three-mile kayak excursion paddling into the Siltcoos Lake, one of Oregon’s largest coastal lakes connected to the Pacific Ocean. The journey begins at the Siltcoos Lake Resort, 82855 Fir St. in Westlake, where a dock launches kayakers downstream of the Siltcoos River Canoe Trail. The scenic three-to-four-hour roundtrip takes people through Oregon’s popular dunes, rainforests, estuaries, the Pacific Ocean and back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy