George “Animal” Otis Harmon, age 73, of Leesburg, Ohio, passed away Monday August 16, 2021, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. George was born on July 15, 1948, in Rainsboro, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Earl Harmon, Sr. and LaVina (Lightner) Harmon. George retired after working 35 years for the Ferno-Washington Company in Wilmington, Ohio, and he was a past member of the Sabina Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and horseback riding with his family and friends, but most of all, George enjoyed retirement and being a grandpa. He will be deeply missed. George is survived by his wife, Susan Harmon whom he married on September 18, 1987; four children, George “Dan” (Brenda) Harmon of Batavia, Ohio, Lainie (BJ Cramblit) Martin of Leesburg, Ashley (Russell Morris) Harmon of Leesburg, and a special daughter, Jessica (Rob Page) Rhoades of The Dalles, Oregon; ten grandchildren, Marayah Martin, Kelton Miller, Jaxson Cramblit, Riley Morris, Owen Withers, Ian Page, Julia Page, Hailey Page, Skyler Page, and Dylan Page; two special grandchildren, Reba Wilson and Will Miller; a great grandson, Adler Ray Baldwin; a sister, Beulah Mae Wear of Perkasie, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Page, and two brothers, Richard Harmon, and Earl Harmon. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 12:00 p.m. following visitation on Friday August 20th at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow services on Friday in the West Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. To leave the family and online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.