Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, OH

George “Animal” Otis Harmon

By Jay Salley, Assistant Editor
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge “Animal” Otis Harmon, age 73, of Leesburg, Ohio, passed away Monday August 16, 2021, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. George was born on July 15, 1948, in Rainsboro, Ohio, the son of the late Harry Earl Harmon, Sr. and LaVina (Lightner) Harmon. George retired after working 35 years for the Ferno-Washington Company in Wilmington, Ohio, and he was a past member of the Sabina Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and horseback riding with his family and friends, but most of all, George enjoyed retirement and being a grandpa. He will be deeply missed. George is survived by his wife, Susan Harmon whom he married on September 18, 1987; four children, George “Dan” (Brenda) Harmon of Batavia, Ohio, Lainie (BJ Cramblit) Martin of Leesburg, Ashley (Russell Morris) Harmon of Leesburg, and a special daughter, Jessica (Rob Page) Rhoades of The Dalles, Oregon; ten grandchildren, Marayah Martin, Kelton Miller, Jaxson Cramblit, Riley Morris, Owen Withers, Ian Page, Julia Page, Hailey Page, Skyler Page, and Dylan Page; two special grandchildren, Reba Wilson and Will Miller; a great grandson, Adler Ray Baldwin; a sister, Beulah Mae Wear of Perkasie, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Jessica Page, and two brothers, Richard Harmon, and Earl Harmon. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021, at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Funeral services will take place at 12:00 p.m. following visitation on Friday August 20th at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow services on Friday in the West Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Turner & Son Funeral Home, P.O. Box 127, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133. To leave the family and online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Wilmington, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Leesburg, OH
State
Oregon State
City
Batavia, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Harmon
Person
Russell Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#The Christ Hospital#The Sabina Moose Lodge#Perkasie#P O Box
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy