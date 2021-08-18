Community begins healing process from effects of opioid crisis

Since I got back from Frankfort, I haven't stopped. I was happy when Mikkle Hampton contacted me to become Public Relations Director For Lake Cumberland Recovery. It gave me a chance to soften my own heart to those suffering from the opioid epidemic that we have right here in our own backyard. We added court liaison to my duties and I've either been in court or on the go ever since talking about the services that we provide to communities like Burnside, Campbellsville, and soon to be right here in Downtown Somerset.