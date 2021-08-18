Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Labor Law Firms Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Genesis Private Security and Atlas Private Security Alleging Failure to Timely Pay Wages

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

ALAMEDA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Genesis Private Security, Inc. ("Genesis Private Security") and Atlas Private Security, Inc. ("Atlas Private Security") for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The class action lawsuit, Case No. RG21105476, is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apc#Labor Law#Law Firms#Zakay Law Group#Aplc#Jcl Law Firm#Apc#Prweb#Atlas Private Security#Paga#Atlas Private Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Indiana Statebloomberglaw.com

Law Firm Partner Can Challenge Alleged Force-Out in State Court

An attorney who says her law firm partnership tried to force her out can press her claims in state court after a Louisiana federal judge determined that the dispute wasn’t governed by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Erica Hyla’s lawsuit against Bezou Law Firm hinges on whether the...
Arizona Statethecentersquare.com

Lawsuit filed against new Arizona laws, including school mask mandates

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Arizona education groups, teachers, and parents filed a lawsuit against several provisions of the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget, particularly the law prohibiting school mask mandates. The lawsuit filed Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court argued against the practice of adding policy legislation...
Morehead, KYwmky.org

Law firms investigating AppHarvest for potential securities violations

Two law firms have announced they are investigating Morehead-based company AppHarvest for potential federal securities law violations. A press release from firm Bragar Eagel & Squire Thursday says they are also investigating if the company engaged in unlawful business practices. The move comes after the company reported a $32-million net loss in the second quarter ending June 30, 2021. Stock prices dove 20.55% after the loss was made public. AppHarvest has also scaled back its sales goals for the year. Original estimates were between $20mil-$25mil…now they are between $7mil-$9-mil. Yahoo! Finance posted a similar release from firm Block & Leviton, saying they are investigating potential violations as well.
LawTimes Union

Labor Law Lawyers, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Cerida Investment Corp. for Allegedly Failing to Provide Accurate Wages

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Cerida Investment Corp. is currently pending in the Santa Clara County Superior Court, Case No. 21CV384529. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTOR ALERT: Scott Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) ("Yalla" or the "Company") and its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Tao Yang, alleging violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5). The action was filed in the Southern District of New York, and is captioned Crass v. Yalla Group Limited, No. 1:21-cv-06854, and states a "Class Period" of September 30, 2020 through August 9, 2021, inclusive.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

VIEW CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against View, Inc. F/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California captioned Mehedi v. View, Inc., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-6374) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired View, Inc. ("View" or the "Company") (VIEW) f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II ("CF II") securities between November 30, 2020 and August 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan redistricting group hires law firm with GOP ties over objections

LANSING— The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission has hired a law firm that drew heat for being connected to Republicans and defending political maps that courts have determined were gerrymandered. The 13-member panel on Thursday hired attorney E. Mark Braden and the Washington-based law firm BakerHostetler as its litigation counsel...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages View, Inc. (VIEW) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims. Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/VIEW. Contact An Attorney Now: VIEW@hbsslaw.com. 844-916-0895. View, Inc. (VIEW) Investigation:
Lawtech.co

Judge Rules Gig Worker Law Proposition 22 Is Unconstitutional

A California judge has ruled that Proposition 22 violates the state's constitution. Under the less-than-a-year-old measure, gig-economy app companies like Uber and DoorDash could classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees as they would otherwise be considered. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch made the ruling, arguing...
LawPosted by
Vice

Prop 22 Was Declared Unconstitutional, and It's Just the Beginning

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Friday, California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22—the ballot measure written by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and Instacart to deny drivers and couriers the benefits and protections of employee classification—was unenforceable and unconstitutional despite the deep-pocketed campaign’s victory in November.
California Statethedetroitbureau.com

California Judge Rules Against Uber, Lyft on Gig Worker Law

A California judge set aside a statewide proposition exempting drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from the state’s “gig workers” law, which requires employers to provide all employees with benefits, including health care and vacations. The ruling, in a case filed earlier this year by the...
New York City, NYsouthjerseylocalnews.com

Law firm associate named to ‘Insider’ list

MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that associate Alana Hans-Cohen has been recognized as one of New Jersey’s top policymakers by Insider New Jersey. Hans-Cohen is a self-proclaimed “cannabis nerd” who focuses her practice on cannabis law and how this new, highly regulated industry intersects business, real estate, government, social justice, and public policy.
California StatePLANetizen

California Judge Renders Gig Worker Law Unenforceable

Margot Roosevelt and Suhauna Hussain report on a decision that reopens the debate on the gig economy in California and could have lasting repercussions as ride-hailing companies seek to fight regulation in other states. Last Friday, "a state Superior Court judge invalidated a 2020 ballot proposition that allowed Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart and other app-based businesses to classify their workers as independent contractors."
LawPosted by
TheStreet

DLA Piper Recognized As A Top Law Firm For M&A, Named A Powerhouse Firm For Cross-border Deals By BTI Consulting Group

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that it was recognized as a top law firm for M&A in BTI Consulting Group's BTI M&A Outlook 2022: A Whole New World of M&A report and was named a "Powerhouse" - the highest rating in the report, representing the top 1 percent of all law firms - in the report's list of Law Firms Best at Cross-Border Deals.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Ardelyx, Inc. And Certain Officers - ARDX

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (ARDX) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, and docketed under 21-cv-06228. Plaintiff brings this federal securities class action under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors With Losses Over $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - YMM

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) - Get Report pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with FTA's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") of the important September 10, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In Oatly Group AB Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - OTLY

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB ("Oatly" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-06485, is on behalf of all purchasers of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") of Oatly between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021 (the "Class Period"), against Oatly and certain of its officers and/or directors, for violations of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("1934 Act" or "Exchange Act") and Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. ("LifeStance" or the "Company") (LFST) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy