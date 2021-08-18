Sports briefs for Wednesday, Aug. 18
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — The Bunker Hill 12-under youth baseball squad took fifth place last week at the Cal Ripken World Series. Bunker Hill went 3-1 in pool play, beating North Valley (North Dakota) 7-5, beating Los Altos (California) 2-0, dropping a game to West Palm Beach (Florida) 5-2, then beating Noble (Maine) 6-5. With those results, Bunker Hill qualified for the single-elimination knockout tourney where Rockville (Virginia) beat Bunker Hill 8-1 in the first elimination round last Thursday.www.kokomotribune.com
