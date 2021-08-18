Padres lose to Rockies 7-3
The Padres lost to the Rockies for the second night in a row, which was the team’s 6th lost in their last 7 games. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Jake Cronenworth discussed the team’s struggles.www.audacy.com
The Padres lost to the Rockies for the second night in a row, which was the team’s 6th lost in their last 7 games. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Jake Cronenworth discussed the team’s struggles.www.audacy.com
All sports news from San Diego, including the Padres and more.https://www.audacy.com/973thefansd
Comments / 0