Padres lose to Rockies 7-3

DENVER — An hour before the game, as a splattering of fans began to file into Coors Field, Germán Márquez stood alone in right field, in his own bubble. His last outing, when he gave up seven runs in four innings, was already out of his mind. He’s been through this twice this season already — once after a start in Cincinnati and another one at home against the Giants. Each time he’s come back and was masterful in his next start, and Tuesday night started off on the same path as he glided through the first six innings.