This Condor Celebration Is Taking Virtual Wing

For the first time in the Akron Zoo's history, an Andean condor chick has hatched. The male chick hatched July 23 and is doing well. His parents are the zoo's two Andean condors, Grock and Carlotta. The chick is being hand-raised in the zoo's animal hospital due to its parents' tendency to accidentally crush eggs. Once the chick gets older, staff will use a condor hand puppet for feedings and social interactions. Andean condors are listed as vulnerable to extinction, are native to the Andes Mountains in South America, and are the largest flying bird in the world (20-30 pounds, four feet tall, 10-12 feet wide wingspan). The chick will not make a public debut at this time, but the zoo will share updates through its various social media channels.