Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $107,719.55
Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $107,719.55 and approximately $187,943.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 182% against the US dollar.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0