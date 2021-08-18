Cancel
Vortex Defi (VTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $107,719.55

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $107,719.55 and approximately $187,943.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 182% against the US dollar.

