MINOT, N.D. — Consider, dear reader, this juxtaposition of two recent headlines. "Building permit application says first phase of Bison indoor practice facility will cost $26 million," we learn from plans filed with the City of Fargo. Note, specifically, that the price tag is just for the first part of this project. This 100,000-square-foot facility is to be built on the North Dakota State University campus, providing a place for the school's football team, which has had enormous success in recent years.