Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queen City, TX

Lady Hawks sweep past Queen City

Texarkana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas — Pleasant Grove stayed hot during each set and swept Queen City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12, in a girls varsity volleyball match on Tuesday at Hawk Gym. "It was great to see the energy, how fluid we were, how we took control of the game and how we kept our errors down," Lady Hawks head coach Amy Collvins said. "Our serve-receive game was really good. Our passes were good and our centers were able to run a lot of plays.

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Queen City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lady Hawks#Hawk Gym#Pg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy