Lady Hawks sweep past Queen City

TEXARKANA, Texas — Pleasant Grove stayed hot during each set and swept Queen City, 25-9, 25-10, 25-12, in a girls varsity volleyball match on Tuesday at Hawk Gym. "It was great to see the energy, how fluid we were, how we took control of the game and how we kept our errors down," Lady Hawks head coach Amy Collvins said. "Our serve-receive game was really good. Our passes were good and our centers were able to run a lot of plays.