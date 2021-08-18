Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Bonk Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million (BONK)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Bonk has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busd#Matic#Btc#Theta#Ftt#Coin Profile#Cryptocompare#Nft#Us#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy