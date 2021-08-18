Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Enigma One Day Volume Reaches $3.73 Million (ENG)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eng#Us Dollars#Enigma One Day Volume#Scrt#Mwc#Btc#Cpc#X11#Enigmampc#Cryptocompare#Eng#Erc#Ethereum Or Bitcoin#News Updates#Enigma Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Marketsinvesting.com

Bollinger Bands creator warns Bitcoin bulls as BTC price struggles below $50K

Bitcoin (BTC) prices have recovered by more than 60% to $47,486 after bottoming out below $30,000 on July 20, triggering anticipations of an extended bull market toward $100,000. But to John Bollinger, a celebrated contributor to the field of financial analysis, investors should refrain from buying the benchmark cryptocurrency at current prices.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

China Is Developing an 'Ultra-Large' $2.3 Million Megaship That Is Miles Long

Crewed space missions call for colossal engineering projects. And, researchers in China are investigating the possibility of assembling a spacecraft in orbit as part of the nation's expanding ambitions for future space exploration, with crewed missions operating on long-term timescales. And, maddeningly, the proposal from the National Natural Science Foundation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy