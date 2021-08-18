Cancel
Blocknet (BLOCK) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $7.83 million and $6,327.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Marketsambcrypto.com

Traders beware! Ethereum is very likely to drop all the way to…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. The level above $3,300 has held firm in response to Ethereum’s steady uptrend. A failed breakout attempt, at press time, seemed to be transpiring into a fourth straight red candle on Ethereum’s chart. This was something last seen over a month ago. A few more risks were present in the form of an ascending channel breakdown and sell signals on some of ETH’s indicators.

