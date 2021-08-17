Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In the Back, Minneapolis Police Say
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the back Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
It happened at about 9:18 p.m. on the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue North in the McKinley neighborhood. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police say the victim is expected to survive, and the investigation is ongoing.
