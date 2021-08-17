Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot In the Back, Minneapolis Police Say

By WCCO-TV Staff
Posted by 
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xF4Tn_0bUqVHma00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the back Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

It happened at about 9:18 p.m. on the 3600 block of Colfax Avenue North in the McKinley neighborhood. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say the victim is expected to survive, and the investigation is ongoing.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mckinley, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Vaccines
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Vaccines
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Downtown Minneapolis#Wcco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Lionell Hicks Wanted For Murder In Shooting At South Minneapolis White Castle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 29-year-old man is wanted for murder in a shooting earlier this month that left one man dead at a south Minneapolis White Castle drive-thru. Lionell Hicks is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in the Aug. 15 shooting of 32-year-old Tu’Quan Smith, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. Authorities are working to find Hicks, whom they say has a significant criminal history. Records show he’s been convicted of felony gun possession, damage to property and misdemeanor assault charges. According to a criminal complaint, the shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the drive-thru of the...
Posted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Woman Accidentally Shot And Killed Father On I-94 While Attempting To Break Up Argument

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 42-year-old Brooklyn Center woman says she accidentally shot and killed her father while attempting to break up a fight on the side of Interstate 94 over the weekend, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. Takesha Deadwyler is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter, both felonies, in connection to Saturday’s incident that resulted in major backups on the interstate. Takesha Deadwyler (credit: Hennepin County) Complaint Details The complaint says officers were dispatched at 9:35 p.m. to Interstate 94 and 53rd Avenue North on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man lying on the...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Man Connected To Twin Cities Missing Persons Case Found Dead In Central Minnesota Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a man was found dead Tuesday evening in a truck submerged in a lake. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman called authorities around 6:30 p.m. believing he’d seen a vehicle on his fish graph near the public access in Chisago Lake. Officers arrived and later a tow crew pulled a GMC pickup from the water. Inside was the body of a man connected to a missing persons case in Fridley, which is about 30 miles south. Officials did not release the man’s name. Foul play is not suspected, the sheriff’s office says. The incident remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Demond Bingham Dies After Shooting In St. Paul’s North End Neighborhood

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is dead after a shooting Monday night in St. Paul. The St. Paul Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Albemarle Street, near Lewis Park in the city’s North End neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. Officers attempted to aid the victim, but paramedics pronounced him dead shortly thereafter. He was identified Tuesday by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office as 48-year-old Demond Bingham of Little Canada. A large group of people gathered at the scene, and officers tried to...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Semi Truck Driver Killed In I-94 Rollover Near Clearwater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Cloud man is dead after the semi truck he was driving rolled into a ditch off of Interstate 94 northwest of the Twin Cities. (credit: MnDOT) The Minnesota State Patrol says the 64-year-old victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred at about 3:17 p.m. on the interstate by Wright County Road 8, near Clearwater. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The state patrol is investigating.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Westbound Lanes Of I-94 Reopen Following Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Maple Grove

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 have reopen Wednesday morning following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in the northwest metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. near the Highway 610 intersection in Maple Grove. A Harley-Davidson entered a construction zone, drifted off the road and rolled several times, coming to rest in the ditch. The rider, a 67-year-old Becker man, was killed. His name has yet to be released. The westbound lanes of the interstate were closed for about two hours as troopers investigated the crash.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Woman Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Minneapolis, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman early Sunday morning. The deadly crash — which police say is the city’s 16th vehicle-related death of the year — happened at about 1:22 a.m. at Bloomington Avenue and East Lake Street. First responders arrived to find an unresponsive woman believed to be in her 40s. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene. (credit: CBS) Investigators say the suspect vehicle may be a dark-colored sedan, which was last seen traveling south on Bloomington Avenue. Police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be given anonymously.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
White Bear Lake, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

1 Injured In White Bear Lake Shooting, Police Do Not Believe It Was Random

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in White Bear Lake are investigating after a shooting left a man injured late Monday night. According to police, officers responded just before midnight to the 3500 block of Emerald Drive on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown. No arrests have been made. Police do not believe this was a random incident and do not believe there is a threat to the public. The investigation is active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call White Bear Lake police at 651-429-8552.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Monticello, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man, 51, Dies After Falling While Working In Monticello; OSHA Investigating

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man died last week after suffering severe head injuries in a fall while working in the northwest metro. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says that 51-year-old Brian Cain, of Minneapolis, died on Aug. 16 at North Memorial Health Hospital. His cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries from a fall. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the fatal incident, which happened on Aug. 4 in an area of new home construction in Monticello, along the 8000 block of Eisele Avenue Northeast. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the fall.   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
Minnetonka, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Minnetonka Man, 20, Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At 18-Year-Old In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Minnetonka man is in custody after police say he fired several shots at an 18-year-old man in St. Cloud Sunday afternoon. The 18-year-old was uninjured by the shooting, which occurred around 3:15 p.m. at Sixth Street and 10th Avenue North. The St. Cloud Police Department said the shooter “had been involved in a dispute with the victim’s family earlier in the day,” then followed the 18-year-old to the intersection and fired. The 20-year-old was arrested in Minnetonka and taken to the Stearns County Jail. WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
Mankato, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Arrest Made In May Overdose Death Of Jesse Barnhart In Mankato

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man is in the Blue Earth County jail in connection to the overdose death of Jesse Barnhart back in May in Mankato. The sheriff’s office says 31-year-old Barnhart died on May 28, and his autopsy showed he had heroin and fentanyl in his system. Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents arrested the man suspected of supplying Barnhart on Tuesday, and he is expected to be charged with third-degree murder. WCCO typically does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Forest Lake, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake Police Sergeant Kurt Kowarsch Dies In UTV Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake Police Department says one of its sergeants died in a utility terrain vehicle crash over the weekend. Kurt Kowarsch was driving the UTV near his cabin in Wisconsin when he crashed. The police department said he worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Annandale Police Department before working for Forest Lake for 14 years. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family,” the department said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office offered its “deepest condolences” on social media, while the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said Kowarsch was “loved by many” in that jurisdiction. A GoFundMe account has been set up honoring Kowarsh’s memory and supporting his family. Close to $27,000 has been raised so far.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is dead after being shot inside a car in the North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Just after 2 a.m., police say someone called 911 to report a person slumped over in a car near Washington and Third avenues. (credit: CBS) Investigators say it appears someone shot the man from inside the car. Police have not released his name, but say he was about 30 years old. No one has been arrested.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Surveillance Video Captures Thieves Stealing Bonsai Trees From St. Paul Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul couple is asking for the community’s help in identifying the thieves who stole a number of their bonsai trees over the weekend. The couple, who does not wish to be named, says the trees were stolen from a display outside their home in the West 7th Street neighborhood. The thieves took several of the small, meticulously cultivated trees from an outside display, even though they were drilled to a bench and lit by flood lights. The owners calculate the loss to be in the thousands of dollars. One of them has been working with bonsai trees...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Emmett Nelson Charged With Murdering Woman Found Dead In North Mpls. Alley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces charges after two witnesses told investigators he admitted to shooting a woman and dumping her body in an alley on the city’s north side. Emmett Nelson, 47, is charged with second-degree murder and possessing ammo or any firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County Monday. (credit: Hennepin County) A criminal complaint states two sanitation workers discovered a woman’s body in an alley on the 3600 block of Knox Avenue North the morning of Aug. 11. She had been shot twice in the head. Neighbors told police they...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Ryleigh Andreen, 17, Dies Following Crash In Willmar

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old girl died last week following a crash in central Minnesota. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Ryleigh Andreen was driving in Willmar on Aug. 15 when she collided with another vehicle on 30th Street Northwest, just south of of 15th Avenue Northwest intersection. The teenager, who was from Willmar, suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and died a day later at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis. According to the medical examiner’s office, Willmar police are investigating the crash.   More On WCCO.com: Rochester’s Igor Vovkovinskiy, Tallest Man In America, Dies At 38 Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood Greenwood Wildfire Jumps Highway, Triggering More Evacuations Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Man Killed In Shooting On I-94 In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fatal shooting caused major backups on a Twin Cities interstate Saturday night. Police say officers responded to Interstate 94 south of Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center around 9:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. He later died at the hospital. (credit: CBS) Police say they detained several people at the scene and in the area nearby. Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

2 Stabbed In St. Paul Light Rail Platform Fight Near State Capitol Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are hospitalized with stab wounds after an altercation on a light rail train platform near the Minnesota State Capitol Building Monday. Metro Transit police say officers were called to the Capitol/Rice Street Station in St. Paul just before 7 p.m. on a report of a fight. The officers arrived to find one stabbing victim, while another victim was later found at the nearby White Castle restaurant. Police say a suspect is in custody, and both victims are expected to survive.   More On WCCO.com: Expect Delays On Your Way Into The Minnesota State Fair This Year ‘It Was So Painful’: Week Day’s Family Grieves For 6-Year-Old Who Died Of COVID Viral Video: Teens Flee As Young Black Bear Strolls Through Twin Cities Neighborhood How Can We Save Our Lawns This Fall?
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Gene Abrahamson Threatened Man With Sword After Racist Rant

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is accused of going on a racist tirade and threatening a man with a sword in a suburban liquor store parking lot earlier this month. Gene Abrahamson, 68, is charged with threats of violence, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County. (credit: Hennepin County) A criminal complaint states a man called 911 Aug. 13 to report a man who had driven straight at the caller’s car in the parking lot of a St. Anthony liquor store and blocked his way. The man — later identified via surveillance footage and his license plate as Abrahamson — allegedly called...
Brooklyn Park, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Gunfire Erupts A Second Time At Brooklyn Park Memorial

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gunfire erupted for a second time at the site of a gun violence memorial in Brooklyn Park Saturday evening. According to a police report from the Brooklyn Park Police Department, around 4:33 p.m. officers received reports of shots being fired near the site of a vigil for a recent victim of gun violence. Officers arrived at the scene on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive and found evidence of gunfire. Based on witness reports, police believe that an argument broke out at the memorial and led to several shots being fired at the individual calling 911. Police say no one...

Comments / 3

Community Policy