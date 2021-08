As you begin the new academic year, get a jump on your own professional development, including some opportunities that start this week:. Engaging our Under-Resourced Students: Serving under-resourced students will be a key to creating the future, skilled workforce required by the Commonwealth. By building equity we can help change outcomes for students most at risk at our colleges. Are you ready to meet this challenge on your campus? Join this interactive workshop series. Get to know this population and discover strategies that help assist them on their educational and training journeys. Each session will be offered Live via Zoom twice during the fall semester. No registration required. Simply come as you are able. Learn more here.