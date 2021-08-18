Go To The Ant

In his new book, Douglas Chadwick shows how the interconnectedness of all life is the key to inspiring change. The unprecedented heat and the early and relentless wildfires of the summer of 2021 are a grim reminder that, no matter where we call home, the climate crisis and a warming planet know no political, geographical or cultural boundaries. For humans to have any hope of turning around our time on this beautiful planet, we have to focus on all the ways in which we are similar, rather than on our tiny differences — similarities that, according to writer and wildlife biologist Douglas Chadwick, go well beyond our human family.