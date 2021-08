The Henderson Farmers Market celebrated National Farmers Market Week Friday, Aug. 6. The celebration runs Aug. 1-7 all across the state of Tennessee and U.S. With over 160 farmers markets listed on the Pick Tennessee website and mobile app, it is easy to find fresh foods and goods near you. We invite you to shop with us at the Henderson Farmers Market every Friday through the end of October. The Market opens at 7 a.m., and most vendors will stay till 1 p.m. unless they have already sold out. I encourage you to come early. This is the time of year that peas and melons are coming in, and they are very popular.