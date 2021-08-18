Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Oxnard, CA | Attempted Murder

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 8 days ago

DATE: August 15, 2021 3:27 P.M. LOCATION: Del Sol Park, 1800 Camino Del Sol, Oxnard, CA. On August 15, 2021 at approximately 3:27 P.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Del Sol Park. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old male Oxnard resident, suffering from a stab wound, in the parking lot of the park. The victim was unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxnard, CA
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
Oxnard, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Hispanic#Violent Crimes Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy