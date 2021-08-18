Oxnard, CA | Attempted Murder
DATE: August 15, 2021 3:27 P.M. LOCATION: Del Sol Park, 1800 Camino Del Sol, Oxnard, CA. On August 15, 2021 at approximately 3:27 P.M., officers from the Oxnard Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing victim at Del Sol Park. When officers arrived, they located the victim, a 32-year-old male Oxnard resident, suffering from a stab wound, in the parking lot of the park. The victim was unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.www.citizensjournal.us
