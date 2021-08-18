Cancel
High School

Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Acadiana

By Seth Lewis
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
Acadiana Wreckin' Rams

2020 Record: 11-1
District: 3-5A
Head Coach: Matt McCullough
Note: Won 2nd straight Class 5A Championship

Acadiana sealed their 2nd straight state title, thanks to Laterrance Welch's interception on a 2-point conversion try by Alexandria.

For the Rams, it's the 2nd time in program history that they've repeated as champs. But they've never won 3 in a row. That's not the challenge though. Instead, it's fighting the urge to believe that trophies are now a given.

"Its tough to not be complacent. I really think this senior group, they've done a good job this summer working," Acadiana Head Coach Matt McCullough said. "Anytime you're successful like that, you're fighting complacency and the ability to think you can walk on the field and win no matter what. I think this group understands that's not how it works."

"It can get to you," tight end Samuel Kee admitted. "I feel like our guys are really experienced with that. I think our guys are ready, are hungry. We're all hungry. We want a 3rd one."

The Wreckin' Rams will hunt for their 3rd straight trophy, with 12 starters returning. Acadiana will have some major talent across the board, including District 3-5A offensive MVP Omiri Wiggins at tailback. Then on defense, cornerback Laterrance Welch is an LSU commit and defensive end Walter Bob Jr. is an Alabama commit. That's only a few of the headliners.

Bob will be a part of the Rams top strength this season, which is their power in the trenches.

"It's going to be big early, because we have guys on the D-Line and in the secondary that are 3 year starters on defense," McCullough said. "You're a little younger at linebacker, even though you're pretty talented there. So it's going to be big for those guys to help with some of those younger guys in different spots. On defense and offensively."

"It's just our physicality. We practice like no other team," offensive lineman Ruston Bennett said. "If you practice that physically all week, you're going to do the same in games and a lot of teams just can't keep up."

Senior Jerimiah Brown is moving from quarterback to linebacker/safety. Brown started on defense during the Rams 2019 title run. Ayden Trahan will take over at quarterback.

